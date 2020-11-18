Former CSI rodeo star working for world title

“I’m just happy there is an NFR and a gold buckle. It’s cool that it’ll be at an amazing place like Globe Life Field.”

It’s an atypical ending to an atypical year, but that’s OK for Larsen, who attended the College of Southern Idaho and Oklahoma Panhandle State University on rodeo scholarships. More than that, he won national titles while competing at both schools.

As his positive outlook has progressed through 2020, he considers every aspect of a tough year professionally as a benefit in some regard.

“To come home when you want more money coming in when you’re typically rodeoing in a normal year might be a drag, but I got to be home and knock out some projects at home and be home for more than a week in July,” said Larsen, who picked up at least a share of the victory at 10 rodeos through the season.

“The money I did make was because I was pretty fortunate to draw really good horses at the right time. It was pretty cool and worked out really well. I was really happy with how everything went.”

That included just as much time on the road but fewer stops to break up the distance. It came down to old-fashioned grinding.