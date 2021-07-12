Fly Like an Eagle Golf Tournament slated for Aug. 21

TWIN FALLS — The CSI Athletic Department is taking registrations for the 24th annual Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle Golf Tournament set for August 21st at Twin Falls Municipal Golf Club.

The cost is $360 per four-person team for the 8 a.m. shot-gun start scramble presented by Gateway Real Estate and Title One. Entry fee includes lunch provided by Sizzler, cart fee and other prizes and giveaways.

There will be games such as the K&T Steel Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive competition.

CSI Athletics is grateful for all the businesses that help make this tournament possible including our cart sponsor Watkins Distributing and Idaho Central Credit Union as our "Gear Giveaway" sponsor. There are still some hole sponsor opportunities for those interested.

The tournament will fill quickly as it sold out last year. To secure you spot, obtain more information or to become a hole sponsor, please contact Jacob Howell at jhowell@csi.edu or 208-732-6482.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0