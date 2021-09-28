CSI's Natalya Babcock earns national runner of the week honors

TWIN FALLS — Natalya Babcock of the College of Southern Idaho women’s cross-country and distance track team turned in a first-place finish this past weekend against all four-year schools, being named US Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Division I Female Runner of the Week.

The freshman ran the 6K course in Lacey, Washington, in a time of 23:19, beating all runners from Northwest Nazarene, Northwest University and Saint Martin’s. She also helped the Golden Eagles to the team championship as well.

This was her highest individual finish overall but Babcock was CSI’s top runner in its home meet earlier this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0