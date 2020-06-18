CSI's Kylie Baumert headed to the University of Southern California

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School graduate and current College of Southern Idaho volleyball player Kylie Baumert will take her game to the University of Southern California in the fall.

The Golden Eagle libero leaves CSI as the all-time digs leader with 1,053 digs. She also holds the career record for digs per set (5.11 dps) and is third all-time in reception percentage at .959. In 2019, Baumert set CSI’s single-season record for digs per set with 5.81 and had a career high of 34 digs against Parkland College to rank second-all time in CSI’s single-match record books.

A two-time Scenic West Athletic Conference Libero of the Year, Baumert helped the Golden Eagles to their 12th NJCAA Division I National Championship in 2018. During her career, she was selected as the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week seven times and the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week twice. In 2018, she was named to both the NJCAA and Region 18 all-tournament teams.

A Region 18 first-team selection both years, Baumert also earned NJCAA Academic honors in the classroom. She also competed for the Golden Eagle Softball Team, earning Region 18 first-team honors as an outfielder and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West honors.