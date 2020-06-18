CSI's Kylie Baumert headed to the University of Southern California

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School graduate and current College of Southern Idaho volleyball player Kylie Baumert will take her game to the University of Southern California in the fall.
The Golden Eagle libero leaves CSI as the all-time digs leader with 1,053 digs. She also holds the career record for digs per set (5.11 dps) and is third all-time in reception percentage at .959. In 2019, Baumert set CSI’s single-season record for digs per set with 5.81 and had a career high of 34 digs against Parkland College to rank second-all time in CSI’s single-match record books.
A two-time Scenic West Athletic Conference Libero of the Year, Baumert helped the Golden Eagles to their 12th NJCAA Division I National Championship in 2018. During her career, she was selected as the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week seven times and the NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week twice. In 2018, she was named to both the NJCAA and Region 18 all-tournament teams.
A Region 18 first-team selection both years, Baumert also earned NJCAA Academic honors in the classroom. She also competed for the Golden Eagle Softball Team, earning Region 18 first-team honors as an outfielder and National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West honors.
“We are excited to welcome Kylie Baumert to the Trojan Family,” said USC Head Coach Brad Keller. “She is a coach’s kid and talented multi-sport athlete. Kylie brings athleticism, skill, and a great platform to the program. She is also an incredible human being; one that will fit this athletic department and our volleyball program well. We are looking forward to integrating her with the rest of the team.”
Baumert is only the second Idaho native to join the Women of Troy (Debbie Martin; 1991-92) but is the third to come from CSI, which produced USC All-American outside hitter Asia Kaczor (2006-07) and middle blocker Marta Siemiatkowka (2006-07).
USC competes in the Pac-12 Conference. Last season, USC received an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament and made is 37th all-time appearance in the tourney (29th consecutive) where the Trojans advanced to the second round before falling to top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Baylor.
