CSI's Golden Eagles are headed to Nationals

TWIN FALLS — Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the College of Southern Idaho are heading to the National Junior College Athletic Association championships.

CSI’s men’s team will compete in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Harcum College at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

As the No. 6 seed in their tournament, the women will have to wait until the second round to play. They’ll face the winner of the Trinity Valley Community College and Walters State Community College game at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

“I like our chances,” said Randy Rogers, head women’s basketball coach. “This team has the chance to go back there and do something special.”

Granted, being a high seed in the tournament does come with some disadvantages. The arena doesn’t allow teams to practice on-site due to the large volume of games already being played, so the first time the Golden Eagles step onto the court is when they warm up for their game.

Alternatively, their opponent will have already played and won in that arena.

“Both of those teams are very athletic teams and have been at the national tournament probably 19 out of the last 20 years,” Rogers said about his team’s potential opponents in the first game. “From watching them on film, I really feel like we can play and compete with them.”

Furthermore, CSI will be coming off one of the longest breaks of any of the teams at the tournament. By the time they play their first game, it will have been 21 days since they played competitively.

Despite all of that, Rogers is confident in his team’s ability.

“We’ve got a really good defensive presence,” he said, “one of the best in the country.”

As for what it will take to win this tournament, Rogers’ advice is simple.

“In the game of basketball, it comes down to makes and misses,” he said. “You’ve got to make the shots when you get them.”

For the men’s team, Head Coach Jeff Reinert isn’t upset with the team’s low seed.

“Instead of having a bye like we did last year, we play on the first day,” Reinert said. “When we get through that, I think we’ll have an advantage in the second round.”

Their first game matchup against Harcum will not be a walk in the park for the Golden Eagles, but he believes his team is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a good national team,” Reinert said. “They’ve won 30 plus games. We’ve played against teams like that and I think we play well against those types of teams.”

Heading into the tournament, the coach’s game plan is simple: Don’t turn over the ball. As simple as it sounds, it is something the team has struggled with in previous games this season.

“If your guards can control the tempo, not turn the ball over, get a great shot every time — then you’ve got a chance,” Reinert said. “If you can win the first game, anything can happen.”

