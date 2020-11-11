CSI's Deng Dut signs with University of Portland

TWIN FALLS — Surrounded by teammates and coaches, College of Southern Idaho sophomore Deng Dut on Wednesday signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Portland.
“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to since I was eight years old,” Dut said. “This has always been a dream of mine.”
Dut’s letter includes a $69,000 scholarship for him to pursue a degree in education and business management, but his primary passion is basketball. He hopes to continue playing after college.
“The ultimate goal is the NBA, but if that doesn’t happen there’s always other places to go,” he said.
CSI can't have fans at sports events, but many will be available online.
If playing in the NBA doesn’t work, Dut hopes to return home to Melbourne, Australia, and play in the National Basketball League. The NBL is Australia’s version of the NBA.
Growing up in Melbourne, the thought of playing basketball at this level seemed so far away, he said. Now, he is honored to have the opportunity.
“Looking back from where I came from, there are so many kids like me dreaming the same thing I dreamed,” Dut said. “I hope I can inspire them to work hard and stay dedicated to their craft.”
CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert said the conference Dut is going to is arguably the best conference in the west. He’ll face off against future NBA players.
“That’s where CSI players go,” Reinert said. “They go to the best.”
Dut’s family still lives in Melbourne, so they were unable to celebrate this moment with him, but Dut said they were all very excited for him. His parents and siblings watch Dut’s games via live stream.
“They’ve helped me become the player that I am,” he said.
Dut will finish his sophomore year at the College of Southern Idaho before moving on to the University of Portland.
When he first came here, Dut said he didn’t understand the tradition of CSI. He didn’t realize what a difficult and rewarding program it was, or what a blessing it would be to play for a community like Twin Falls.
Memories made here are ones he will cherish throughout his career, he said. The support and guidance of his teammates helped Dut achieve this next step, and he is thankful to all of those who had a hand in pushing him to this point.
“Looking back, CSI will always be my family,” he said.
