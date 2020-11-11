TWIN FALLS — Surrounded by teammates and coaches, College of Southern Idaho sophomore Deng Dut on Wednesday signed his letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Portland.

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to since I was eight years old,” Dut said. “This has always been a dream of mine.”

Dut’s letter includes a $69,000 scholarship for him to pursue a degree in education and business management, but his primary passion is basketball. He hopes to continue playing after college.

“The ultimate goal is the NBA, but if that doesn’t happen there’s always other places to go,” he said.

CSI events closed to spectators, but streaming available CSI can't have fans at sports events, but many will be available online.

If playing in the NBA doesn’t work, Dut hopes to return home to Melbourne, Australia, and play in the National Basketball League. The NBL is Australia’s version of the NBA.

Growing up in Melbourne, the thought of playing basketball at this level seemed so far away, he said. Now, he is honored to have the opportunity.

“Looking back from where I came from, there are so many kids like me dreaming the same thing I dreamed,” Dut said. “I hope I can inspire them to work hard and stay dedicated to their craft.”