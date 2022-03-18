CSI women's basketball team reaches end of season with loss at nationals

LUBBOCK, Texas — The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team struggled to get anything going offensively, falling to defending national champion Trinity Valley 75-49 Friday at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.
The Golden Eagles shot just 29 percent from the field, 14 percent from long range and 56 percent from the free-throw line for the game.
Sadie Gronning was a bright spot for CSI, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Emilia Nworie added 16 points and six rebounds. No other Golden Eagle posted double-figure scoring. Jasmyne Boles was solid posting five points and six rebounds.
The Golden Eagles finish the season with an impressive overall record of 30-3. They finished the national tournament tied for ninth.
