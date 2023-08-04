The final two sophomores from the College of Southern Idaho's women's basketball program have moved on to the next level, the school announced Friday in a news release.
Kinga Stachowska is headed to NAIA Division I Wayland Baptist University and Jaliyah Sampson has joined to NCAA Division II Albany State University.
Their departures mean the Golden Eagles saw all sophomores from the 2022-23 season sign to four-year schools, highlighting an already accomplished campaign.
The Golden Eagles finished 31-3 after they won back-to-back Region 18 championships. They made their first trip to the NJCAA semifinals and tied for third in the country.
Stachowska averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds, while Sampson averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
They follow five former teammates who signed to the NCAA Division I level: Alyssa Christensen (Boise State), Liv Knapp (Utah State), Kennedy Eskelson (Weber State), Tylie Jones (New Mexico State) and Kali Haizlip (Texas-Arlington). Meanwhile, Courtney Stothard pledged to Division II Valdosta State, and Taycee Harper, a former Minico High standout, signed at NAIA Montana State University-Northern.
People are also reading…
Wayland Baptist of Plainview, Texas, competes in the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference.
Albany State in Georgia is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.