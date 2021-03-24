 Skip to main content
CSI women's basketball, cross-country sign players
CSI

Audrey Camp from Millard High School in Utah has signed to run with CSI.

Golden Eagle cross-country/track inks standout from Utah

The College of Southern Idaho women's cross country and distance track program gained a very talented runner from Millard high School in Utah when it signed Audrey Camp.

Basketball

Alyssa Christensen from New Plymouth High School has signed to play with CSI.

New Plymouth's Alyssa Christensen signs with CSI WBB

The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball program added more size to its team for the 2021-2022 season when it welcomed Alyssa Christensen from New Plymouth High School.

