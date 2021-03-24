CSI women's basketball, cross-country sign players

Golden Eagle cross-country/track inks standout from Utah
The College of Southern Idaho women's cross country and distance track program gained a very talented runner from Millard high School in Utah when it signed Audrey Camp.
New Plymouth's Alyssa Christensen signs with CSI WBB
The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball program added more size to its team for the 2021-2022 season when it welcomed Alyssa Christensen from New Plymouth High School.
