CSI Women move into first in conference standings with win over Snow

TWIN FALLS - The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team knocked off 24th-ranked Snow College 55-45 Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference game.

The Golden Eagles, who entered the contest in third jumped into first place with the win after Salt Lake upset USU Eastern as well on Saturday.

CSI is 6-2 in the conference race, while USU Eastern is 4-2. SLCC and Snow stand at 4-3.

The Golden Eagles led all but 5 minutes and 22 seconds of the game Saturday.

CSI was led in scoring by Kaitlynn Burgess with 12 points. Karmelah Dean added 11 points. Burgess also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. On the boards Ashlee Strawbridge dominated. She finished with 15 rebounds and nine points.

Posts Jordan Todd and Sierra Davis combined for 16 points and eight rebounds.

CSI, now 12-3 overall, travels to Southern Nevada Thursday before hosting USU Eastern next Saturday.

