Through three rodeos this fall, the College of Southern Idaho men's and women's rodeo teams both sit in first place in the Rocky Mountain Region standings.
The women's team rose to the top of the standings after a second-place finish this past weekend at the Utah State University Eastern Rodeo. The Golden Eagles now have 955 points, 205 more than second-place Weber State, in the women's standings after falling five points short of Colorado Mesa for first place at the USU Eastern Rodeo.
The CSI men increased their big lead in the regional standings with a win in Price, Utah, this past weekend. The Golden Eagles have 2,530 points, while second-place Utah Valley has 870.
Earlier this month, the CSI men's team won the Southern Utah University and Idaho State University rodeos. The CSI women finished second in both.
This past weekend, CSI's Hazen Smith won the men's all around, while teammate Pete Bradshaw took second and Shaun Mentaberry placed fourth.
Smith also placed first in steer wrestling and third in tie down roping. Bradshaw won bull riding and took second in steer wrestling, and teammate Bronc Marriott placed first in bareback riding.
CSI's Katelyn Perkins took second in the women's all-around thanks in part to a second-place finish in breakaway roping. She also placed fifth in barrel racing, an event won by her teammate Ashtyn Carlson.
The Golden Eagles will return to Utah this weekend for the Utah State University Rodeo.
