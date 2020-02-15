SALT LAKE CITY — The College of Southern Idaho women picked up their 20th win of the season on Saturday, and they did so by beating one of the Scenic West Athletic Conference's top teams, Salt Lake Community College, for the second time in as many weeks.
The Golden Eagles picked up a 61-56 victory on the road over the Bruins and allowed just 16 points in the second half.
CSI forced 21 turnovers turning those into 22 points on the way to their fifth straight win.
Taylia Stimpson led the charge with 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Allie Thayne added 13 points, nine of which came in the second half, and seven rebounds.
CSI (20-8) improved its conference record to 7-4.
Men's basketball: Salt Lake 69, CSI 63
The CSI men dug themselves a hole in the second half and could not quite get out of it.
CSI had the game tied in the second half before Salt Lake went on a 25-8 run over the next 10 minutes. The Bruins pushed their lead to 17 points on a dunk by Tutu Majok with 7:04 remaining.
The Golden Eagles were able to get the deficit down to single digits in the closing minutes, and Mike Hood's three-pointer in the final seconds gave the game its final six-point spread.
Hood scored 17 points to lead CSI, and Kendall McHugh and Sawyer Storms each added 12. Storms had 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and McHugh added four assists and three steals.
The Golden Eagles dropped to 15-14 overall and 4-7 in conference play.
Both the men's and women's teams will host Utah State University Eastern on Thursday in their final regular season game of the year. The CSI women are 11-2 at home this season.
