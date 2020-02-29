CSI women fall to Salt Lake in Region 18 championship

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team got the better of Salt Lake Community College in each of the teams’ last two meetings, but the Bruins got the win on Saturday with the stakes at their highest. Salt Lake won 70-51 at CSI to book its trip to the NJCAA national tournament and win the Region 18 tournament.

CSI previously beat Salt Lake twice in the month of February.

CSI’s season is now over.

The Golden Eagles had a rough shooting night, converting on just 17-of-60 field goals for 28.3%. They shot only 5-for-19 from behind the three-point line.

After an even first quarter, Salt Lake took control of the game in the second, where they outscored CSI 18-6. The Golden Eagles were never quite able to recover.

Taylia Stimpson scored 13 points and had seven rebounds to lead CSI. She also added three assists. Finley Garnett had 11 points, and no other player reached double-figure scoring.

Petra Farkas, the co-region player of the year, struggled from the field, hitting only 1-of-8 shots for four points. She also had six rebounds.

Hazel Fuil had 14 points to lead Salt Lake, Awa Sidibe had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ashley Scoggin had 12 points.