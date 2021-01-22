 Skip to main content
CSI women fall to Casper College
TWIN FALL — The College of Southern Idaho parking lot sat empty. No fans waited outside.

Signs posted on all of the doors read “closed to the public.”

From the outside, it looked as if the women’s basketball game had been canceled.

Inside was a similar scene, with vacant stadium seats surrounding the court, but the game went on.

The words of the announcer, right before reading the starting lineups, echoed throughout the empty gymnasium.

“We all look forward to the day when the gym will be full again.”

The CSI Golden Eagles home opener against Casper College was played absent the roar of screaming fans, a concession to COVID-19 concerns.

Casper College quickly made their presence known, scoring eight points before CSI could even get on the board. At the end of the first quarter, CSI was trailing by almost as many points as they had scored.

In the second quarter, the Golden Eagles began to find their rhythm. Karmelah Dean and Kyra Paniora both stole the ball for breakaway layups, showing glimmers of greatness the team lacked in the first quarter.

After a second steal, Paniora was injured as she collided with Casper sophomore Marija Bakic on her way to the hoop. She did not return to play that quarter.

CSI outscored Casper College 21-18 in the second quarter and closed the gap on the scoreboard to seven points, finishing the first half down 39-32.

In the second half the women managed to bring their score up to a deficit of only four points, but in the final quarter it began to once again slip away.

Casper College defeated CSI 83-67.

CSI sophomore Macie Knapp and freshman Courtney Stothard led their team in points, scoring 16 each. Stothard also led the team with six rebounds.

The CSI women’s next season home game will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

