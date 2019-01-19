TWIN FALLS — Right from the moment, freshman Kaela McClure’s layup dropped through the hoop, the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team was in control.
The Jerome graduate’s opening basket of Saturday’s Scenic West Athletic Conference contest against Colorado Northwestern Community College gave the Golden Eagles a 2-0 lead, and it was all the cushion they’d need.
The final margin of 55 points represented CSI's largest lead, and the Golden Eagles never trailed at any point in the contest, en route to a comfortable 97-42 win over the visiting Spartans.
The victory was the fifth in six games for the Golden Eagles (15-7, 3-1), who rebounded from a loss on the road at Utah State University Eastern a week ago.
CSI head coach Randy Rogers admitted that, with two of the Spartans' usual starters out, and his team on a week's rest compared to the visitors' two days, things were already tipping in the Golden Eagles' favor before the contest even started. However, that didn't diminish the stellar performance of his squad.
"I thought the kids executed our game plan really well," Rogers said. "We talk about being collective on the glass. Everybody was going to get rebounds...rebounds came from guards, as well as our posts, and that helps us in transition, and I thought our transition was better."
McClure scored CSI’s first five points, as the Golden Eagles already looked set to cruise through the contest, taking a 13-3 lead after four minutes. However, the Spartans didn’t quite go away.
The visitors pulled to within 13-9, then, after a triple from freshman Alison Chanhthala, a jumper by Elizabeth Freeland brought the Spartans five points shy of CSI, trailing, 16-11, with about four minutes left in the opening period.
From there, it was no contest.
CSI ended the first quarter on a 17-2 run, and outscored Colorado Northwestern, 60-23, overall in the opening half. By the time the teams went to the locker room for the halftime respite, all 14 players on CSI’s roster had earned time on the floor and 13 of them had contributed points.
"We caused some turnovers and forced some tough shots," Rogers said. "The ball went our way and we got out in transition
The Golden Eagles were shooting nearly 53 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, had forced 16 Spartan turnovers and were ahead in nearly every statistical category listed.
The second half mirrored the first, as the Golden Eagles hardly let up. Rogers noted a few small runs the Spartans went on, but none could really put any type of noticeable dent in the already sizable lead built up by CSI.
Sophomore Brooke Haney finished with a team-high of 17 points in a highly efficient shooting effort. Haney went 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range to pace the Golden Eagles in just 16 minutes on the floor.
"They're finding Brooke," Rogers said. "I think they know she's got the hot hand right now and really been our most consistent scorer."
Sophomore Nicole Heyn Suarez added 14 points and sophomore Bailey Hawkins chipped in 11. After 13 of the 14 CSI players scored in the first half, freshman Shay Lambson added four points to round out the group and ensure that every Golden Eagle was on the score sheet.
CSI held Colorado Northwestern to 27.1 percent shooting from the field and 10 percent from 3-point range, while forcing 30 turnovers and out-rebounding the visitors, 54-24, in an utterly dominant effort.
The win pushes the Golden Eagles to 3-1 in conference action and could see them rise up the standings in the SWAC. However, Rogers knows not to buy too much stock in wherever they are tonight, considering what's ahead.
"We might be in first place after tonight, but now you've got to turn around and do it all again," Rogers said. "And, then, you've got to do it all again!"
