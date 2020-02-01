TWIN FALLS — Both College of Southern Idaho basketball teams hosted ranked opponent Salt Lake on Saturday. The women came out with a valuable win, but the men fell short after mounting a second-half comeback.
The women grabbed a 66-52 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bruins, a team that was also undefeated in Scenic West Athletic Conference play. The men fell 91-84 to their 13th-ranked Bruins squad.
CSI women's coach Randy Rogers said Saturday's win was huge for his team, which has been close to beating top-flight opponents several times this year before finally coming through.
"For our psyche, it does a ton," Rogers said. "We've been close. I think it showed the kids what we're capable of doing when we're all on the same page."
The Golden Eagles showed improvement on offense since the first matchup between the two teams on Jan. 9, with Salt Lake winning that contest 67-55. They shot 3% better from the field and 9% better from the three-point line.
But the big difference between the two games came on the defensive end for CSI. They held Salt Lake to 35% shooting from the field and just 3-for-19 from long distance.
"We changed up how we defended them a little bit," Rogers said. "I think we were more aware of their personnel and which kids were hurting us in which spots."
The Golden Eagles got contributions all the way up and down the lineup. Allie Thayne scored 15 points, seven of which came in the final 1:30 to help put the game away. She also tied for a team-high eight rebounds. Petra Farkas added 12 points, including three three-pointers, and eight rebounds.
CSI is now 17-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play. They also moved to 10-2 at home with the win.
The men's team fell behind by as much as 15 in the first half thanks to a 14-0 run by Salt Lake.
"I don't know why we came out flat. I told them at half, we're fine," CSI men's coach Jeff Reinert said. "It's not the end of the world. We're only down 13 when we should have been down more than that."
Sophomore center Nehemie Kabeya helped infuse life into the team and the near-capacity crowd by getting three offensive rebounds on the first possession of the second half and scoring on a put-back.
CSI steadily trimmed the lead from there. Mike Hood scored on a driving layup with 10:15 to play to tie the game at 64-64. On the next possession, he hit a step-back three-pointer to give the Golden Eagles the lead.
Hood finished with 34 points after playing 39 of the possible 40 minutes.
"Mike Hood put us on his back in the second half," Reinert said.
But CSI could never quite pull away. Salt Lake went on an 8-0 run to grab a six-point lead with 3:30 left and kept the Golden Eagles at an arms' length after that.
Maurice Barnett scored 16 points for CSI, and Kendall McHugh added 11. No other player reached double figures.
"This team's been resilient all year," Reinert said. "When things haven't gone well, they've shown up and fought and battled, and I'm proud of them. I think they gave their best effort tonight, and we had a chance to win, and that's all you can ask for."
"This is a team that's getting better," he added. "Even though it's a loss, I know it doesn't feel right, but we're getting better."
With the loss, CSI fell to 14-12 overall and 3-5 in the conference. Both the men's and women's teams will host Snow College next Saturday, with the women beginning at 3 p.m. and the men starting at 5 p.m.
