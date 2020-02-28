CSI women advance to Region 18 championship, men's season ends

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho hosted the NJCAA Region 18 tournament this weekend, and both the men's and women's teams found themselves in close games.

The difference was, the women came out on the winning end of a 70-68 battle with Utah State University Eastern, and the men fell 71-69 to Snow College. While the women advanced, the men’s season came to a close.

A massive third quarter (30-16) helped lift the CSI women, who pulled out the win despite shooting just 2-of-20 from the three-point line. Petra Farkas knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 10 seconds left. Those were the only free throws of the quarter for the Golden Eagles.

Ten different players scored, led by Farkas, recently named the co-Region 18 player of the year, with 16 points, Karmelah Dean with 13, and Jordan Todd with 12. Taylia Stimpson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Kinlee Toomer and Margarett Otuafi each scored 14 points to lead Salt Lake, whose season ended with the loss.

The Golden Eagles (22-8) will play Salt Lake Community College for the regional championship on Saturday in Twin Falls. CSI has won each of the last two meetings between the two teams.

Men: Snow 71, CSI 69