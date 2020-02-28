CSI women advance to Region 18 championship, men's season ends

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho hosted the NJCAA Region 18 tournament this weekend, and both the men's and women's teams found themselves in close games.
The difference was, the women came out on the winning end of a 70-68 battle with Utah State University Eastern, and the men fell 71-69 to Snow College. While the women advanced, the men’s season came to a close.
A massive third quarter (30-16) helped lift the CSI women, who pulled out the win despite shooting just 2-of-20 from the three-point line. Petra Farkas knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 10 seconds left. Those were the only free throws of the quarter for the Golden Eagles.
Ten different players scored, led by Farkas, recently named the co-Region 18 player of the year, with 16 points, Karmelah Dean with 13, and Jordan Todd with 12. Taylia Stimpson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Kinlee Toomer and Margarett Otuafi each scored 14 points to lead Salt Lake, whose season ended with the loss.
The Golden Eagles (22-8) will play Salt Lake Community College for the regional championship on Saturday in Twin Falls. CSI has won each of the last two meetings between the two teams.
Men: Snow 71, CSI 69
CSI fell behind in the first half, but outscored Snow 45-39 in the second. Part of that boost came from three-point shooting. The team made just 1-of-15 first-half attempts before converting on 7-of-13 long-range shots after the break.
Snow appeared to put the game out of reach by grabbing a 69-61 lead with 41 seconds to play, but hit just 2-of-8 free throws after that point. A pair of three-pointers and two free throws by Mike Hood cut the lead down to just two points with 12 seconds to play, but Maurice Barnett and Kendall McHugh each missed a shot before time expired.
Mike Hood scored 26 points, including 11-of-11 from the free throw line to go along with four assists in his final game for CSI. Barnett finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. No one else on the team reached double figures.
Hood was named to the first team of the all-region team. The senior from Kansas City, Missouri, finished the year averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. Hood has signed to play at Montana State next season.
CSI ends its first season under head coach Jeff Reinert with a record of 16-15.