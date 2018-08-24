RICHFIELD, Utah — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team rolled in a pair of matches Friday to open the season.
CSI opened the day at the Snow College Volleyball Invitational with a sweep of Central Wyoming College, 25-18, 25-12, 25-9. The Golden Eagles dropped a set against Eastern Arizona College but prevailed 25-20, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18.
Against Central Wyoming, CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 15 digs. Her teammate, sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe, had 12.
CSI freshman outside hitter Kylie Gibson led the match with eight kills, while redshirt freshman middle blocker Letarona Mose recorded a match-high six blocks and CSI sophomore Jovana Vukcevic recorded five. Freshman setter Sean Garvin led the match with 23 assists.
Against Eastern Arizona, Baumert had 16 digs (tied for a match-high) and a match-high three aces, Miyabe had a match-high 17 kills and Garvin led all players with 49 assists.
CSI is ranked no. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll behind Miami Dade, which swept CSI in November to win the 2017 NJCAA Division I championship.
The Golden Eagles will wrap up Invitational play Saturday with matches against Western Wyoming CC and Eastern Wyoming College.
