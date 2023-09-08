TWIN FALLS — Everything changed for Annie Nikolnikova, dramatically putting her life on pause.

Before the College of Southern Idaho middle blocker posed a threat on the volleyball court, Nikolnikova faced uncertainty after being displaced from her home.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, completely altering Nikolnikova’s plans after graduating high school.

“My birthday is Feb. 16 and the war started the 24th,” she told the Times-News.

Nikolnikova lived in Boryspil, a city close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, one of the primary targets for Russian attacks at the beginning of the war.

Her family was forced to pack up and move to Germany, leaving behind everything.

“I was in Germany. I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do,’” Nikolnikova said.

But she continued on, not willing to give up. She wasn’t able to play volleyball — a sport she loved — in Germany due to her location, but she made the best of what was around her.

Quote "I'm playing because I like it. I like to introduce everybody to my country and show that we also have good players." Annie Nikolnikova, CSI volleyball

“I didn’t play at all,” she said. “I was working at the gym, working out, and that’s it.”

But through the aid of different programs, Nikolnikova spoke with coaches at CSI and made the tough decision to leave her family in Germany and become a Golden Eagle.

Now a sophomore at CSI, she is making waves on the court, but that didn’t come without work.

“Honestly, like my freshman year, that was a lot harder mentally,” Nikolnikova said.

But true to her character, and with solid support from her teammates, Nikolnikova fought to improve.

“I’m playing because I like it,” she said. “I like to introduce everybody to my country and show that we also have good players.”

And her love for the game is beginning to show.

Nikolnikova is sixth in the nation in blocks per set (1.38), according to NJCAA statistics, and seventh in hitting percentage (.365).

But that’s not where she wants to be on the rankings.

“It means like I’m just No. 7,” she said. “I need to work harder to be No. 1.”

She also earned Scenic West Player of the Week honors after helping CSI to a 3-1 mark at the Salt Lake Crystal “Inn”vitational. During the tournament, she averaged 1.29 blocks per set with 2.8 kills per set and notched out a .368 hitting percentage with four aces.

The Golden Eagles (8-5) carried a No. 16 national ranking into this week’s Starr Corporation Invite in Twin Falls, and Nikolnikova is excited for what’s ahead for CSI.

“I like the team this year,” Nikolnikova said. “We have a lot of mistakes, but we definitely are becoming better each week. We’re cleaning up our game.”

She added, “I think a big motivation for me to work harder is I know I can do better.”

CSI, which beat Casper College of Wyoming in its Thursday night home opener, meets Western Wyoming Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in its invite finale.

