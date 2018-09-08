TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team went into this weekend hobbled and a bit nervous. None of those obstacles made a difference.
The No. 4-ranked Golden Eagles swept Southwestern Oregon Community College and Treasure Valley CC on Saturday, the final day of their home-opening tournament. CSI (11-1) faced some challenges but won all 12 sets it played at the Starr Invitational.
"I'm proud of them," said CSI head coach Jim Cartisser. "They're growing between the ears, which is the most important part. They all came in as good volleyball players, but that jump from the high school to the college game, most of it is mentality, more of an understanding of what it is that we do and being able to execute that. I feel like we're being able to execute a little bit more of it every time we got out there."
CSI entered this season trying to overcome its usual roster churn, and if anything, the expectations were raised thanks to a runner-up finish at last year's NJCAA Division I tournament and a preseason No. 2 ranking in the NJCAA DI poll. Cartisser entered his first year as head coach, after the death of previous coach and Cartisser's wife Heidi, but he was hardly inexperienced. He had coached at CSI since 2005.
The Golden Eagles lost just one set in four matches at the season-opening Snow College Invitational. They ran into some bumps at last week's Salt Lake Community College Tournament.
First came a four-set loss to Missouri State-West Plains. CSI won its final three tournament matches, including two over then-top-five teams, but a pair of important freshmen, setter Sean Garvin and outside hitter Kylie Gibson, sprained their ankles in the second win. Both were limited this weekend, as was freshman outside hitter Payton Spoja, who suffered a pull groin.
As a result, Cartisser had to move some players around and reach deep into his bench this weekend.
"I'm playing so many kids," he said. "Even some of the kids that normally start I'm playing out position."
The Golden Eagles weren't perfect from Cartisser's perspective, but they were perfect on the scoreboard.
CSI swept Casper College on Friday and Northwest College on Thursday. The Golden Eagles began Saturday's play with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 win over Southwestern Oregon CC. CSI sophomore Sacha Legros led all players with 11 kills, freshman Letarona Mose had a match-high seven blocks, sophomore Makayla Bradford had a match-high 18 digs and sophomore Azriel White led all players with 20 assists and three aces.
The final match featured a familiar foe in Treasure Valley CC. The Chukars traveled to, and were swept by, CSI last fall, and second-year head coach Erin Mellinger has a special connection to the Cartissers.
Mellinger played for Heidi Cartisser at both TVCC and Chicago State University. She also spent five years as an assistant under Heidi at CSI.
"This will always feel like home," Mellinger said.
Mellinger considered Heidi one of her closest friends. On Dec. 18, Mellinger gave birth to her third child, and Heidi visited her in the hospital that day. Heidi died a day later.
To honor the legendary coach this weekend, TVCC players wore shirts that featured the hashtag #HeidiStrong. Mellinger had mixed emotions on Thursday, when CSI announced that its gym would be known as Heidi Cartisser Court during volleyball season.
"It makes my heart happy, and it makes me sad at the same time," Mellinger said. "But it is well deserved to a very special person."
Like CSI's other three opponents this weekend, the Chukars were competitive for stretches but couldn't put together a winning set. CSI won its final match 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
Legros led all players with 12 digs and three aces, capping an impressive performance this weekend. Normally a back row player, the Belgian primarily played outside hitter this weekend due to CSI's injuries. Jim Cartisser was impressed with her versatility.
"It's tough to memorize every time I need to move or just where I have to be," Legros said. "With Jim, I have the chance to learn and practice everything."
The Golden Eagles will travel to New Rochelle, N.Y., next weekend for the Monroe College Tournament. The first two of CSI's four tournament matches will take place on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
An 8-5 deficit has turned into a 16-9 lead (11-1 run) for CSI in the first set against TVCC. Here’s Payton Spoja with a kill and a couple nice digs from Alexis Mareko. pic.twitter.com/Pe7qFbYlCA— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 8, 2018
CSI beats TVCC 25-15 in the first set. Sacha Legros spiked the set-winning kill. pic.twitter.com/h0xOPEVLOT— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 8, 2018
TVCC won this crazy point, but CSI has a 12-4 lead in the second set. pic.twitter.com/MRnJF0nmBl— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 8, 2018
CSI wins the second set 25-14, takes a 2-0 lead over TVCC. Here’s Letarone Mose with a kill. pic.twitter.com/m5OG9GioP3— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 8, 2018
Close third set so far. CSI has the last two points, including this Letarone Mose kill. pic.twitter.com/v5X7o0Fk76— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 8, 2018
