The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team sent sophomore setter Kennedy Peery to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this fall, the school announced Monday via press release.

Peery competed during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, finishing second place on the team with 350 in assists and in assists per set with 4.86. She posted 16 service aces (.22 per set), and defensively averaged 1.39 digs per set.

UNLV competes in the Mountain West Conference alongside Boise State and Utah State.

The Rebels volleyball program finished the 2022 season as the Mountain West Conference champions, losing just one match in conference play (17-1) and five overall (26-5).

The Rebels experienced a lost in the Mountain West Tournament but still secured a bid to the NCAA Tournament before a loss to Washington State in the opening round.

Peery becomes the sixth CSI athlete from the 2022 volleyball squad to sign to the next level.

Defensive specialist/libero Miyu Tsurumaki and outside hitter Mackenna Thayne pledged to join NCAA Division I programs.

Tsurumaki signed with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte earlier this year and Thayne to Eastern Washington University.

The other three signed to Division II schools.

Outside hitter Heavenly Campbell will return home to play with Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii, a member of the Pacific West Conference.

Setter Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai will play for Quincy University in Illinois of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Outside hitter Yale Spoja, from Boise, will go east to join Pennsylvania Western University, Clarion, of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.