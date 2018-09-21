RANGELY, Colo. — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team handled Colorado Northwestern Community College on Friday night for its 11th straight victory.
It was the Scenic West Athletic Conference opener for both teams, and the No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles cruised 25-18, 25-19, 25-8.
CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe led all players with 13 kills, and E'laisah Young followed with nine kills. Young also tied the match-high with three blocks, while freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 15 assists, and freshman setter Sean Garvin dished out a match-high 29 assists.
The Golden Eagles (15-1) will continue SWAC play Saturday at Utah State University Eastern. They'll play the College of Southern Nevada this coming Friday in their home conference opener.
