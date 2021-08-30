CSI Volleyball opens 2021 season 2-2 in Wyoming

RIVERTON, Wyo. — The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team fell to #8 Western Nebraska and Central Wyoming in straight sets Friday before bouncing back for wins against Casper College and Colby CC Saturday.

The Golden Eagles lost to Western Nebraska 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 and Central Wyoming 25-17, 25-14, 25-22. CSI beat Colby 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 and Casper 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.

Against Western Nebraska Savannah Taosoga led the Golden Eagles with nine kills. Kait White added five. Sophia Casarez ended the match in double figures for assists with 11.

White against had a solid match against Central Wyoming, finishing with four kills and no errors. Mackenna Thayne also had four kills. Miyu Tsurumaki led CSI defensively with seven digs.

In the two matches Saturday, the Golden Eagles put up much better numbers. Taosoga led CSI with 15 kills against Colby. Heavenly Campbell added 12 kills and 11 digs and Yale Spoja had 10 kills. Sophia Casarez posted a team-high 26 assists and added eight digs. Libero Kerra Trimble finished with 10 digs. White continued to impress collecting eight kills on 11 attempts with no errors and then had five blocks at the net.