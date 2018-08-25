RICHFIELD, Utah — After winning its first two matches on Friday, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team won two more to close its weekend with a 4-0 overall record at the Snow College Invitational.
The Golden Eagles swept Western Wyoming Community College in a tightly contested battle 25-23, 25-20, 25-21. The second matchup with Eastern Wyoming College resulted in another sweep with CSI winning 25-19, 25-9, 25-11.
In the first contest, sophomore Airi Miyabe led the Golden Eagles with 14 kills and two aces, while sophomore E'laisah Young tallied 10 kills. Sophomore Jovana Vukcevic and redshirt freshman Letarona Mose each added seven kills. Young and Vukcevic had three blocks apiece.
Twin Falls High School graduate and CSI freshman libero Kylie Baumert led the team with 21 digs, more than double what any other Golden Eagle had. Freshman setter Azriel White notched a team-high 19 assists.
In match two, freshman Kylie Gibson led CSI with 11 kills and added two blocks. Vukcevic had two blocks, as well, to go along with nine kills. Young and freshman Payton Spoja each managed four blocks to go along with three and two aces, respectively.
Sophomore Sacha Legros had 12 digs to lead the Golden Eagles, while Gibson added eight. Freshman setter Sean Garvin's 17 assists were a team-high, as well.
CSI is ranked no. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll. Miami Dade remains the top-ranked team after defeating the Golden Eagles in last year's championship match and starting this season 4-0.
The Golden Eagles will square off with Missouri State University-West Plains and New Mexico Military Institute on Friday at the Salt Lake Community College Tournament.
