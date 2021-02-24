CSI volleyball falls to USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team battled to the end with second-ranked Utah State University Eastern but couldn’t quite pull off the upset, falling 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23 Wednesday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

CSI trailed by six in the final set 24-18, needing the win to force a game five. And they almost pulled it off, scoring five straight points and pulling within one point before a service error ended the match.

Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Laura Valentina, who finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Savannah Taosoga added 10 kills and four blocks.

Sophomore Gabby Polynice dominated at the net, finishing with nine kills and a team-high six blocks. Didar Ozcan also had a solid night, posting five kills with no errors and four blocks.

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki led the way with 17 digs. She also had 34 service receptions with no errors.

Keaupunilani Kamakeeaina finished with a team-high 21 assists and added six digs.

The Golden Eagles, 8-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play, host Colorado Northwestern Friday at 6 p.m.

