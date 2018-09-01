SALT LAKE CITY — It wasn’t easy, but the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team won both of its matches on Saturday to finish the Salt Lake Community College Tournament with a 3-1 record.
“This weekend was a complete team effort,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said over the phone.
In the first match of the day, CSI beat New Mexico Military Institute in five sets, each of which were won by four points or fewer. The Golden Eagles won 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14 — a two-point margin of victory for the entire match.
The match pitted the No. 2-ranked team in the season’s first NJCAA Division I poll (CSI) against No. 5 NMMI.
CSI freshman outside hitter Kylie Gibson had a match-high five blocks, and freshman setter Sean Garvin led CSI with 58 assists, one behind NMMI’s Brigitte Needham. Sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe led CSI with 17 digs, and freshman libero Kylie Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate, had a team-high 16 digs.
Shortley after the five-set win, CSI had to prepare for an even tougher opponent, at least according to the NJCAA poll. Western Nebraska CC is ranked No. 4.
The Golden Eagles swept the Cougars, but it was close, especially in the first two sets. CSI won 25-22, 28-26, 25-17.
Cartisser said Gibson sprained her ankle five points into the match. One set later, Garvin sprained her ankle, so the Golden Eagles had to win without two of their best players for large chunks of the three sets.
In addition to the injuries, CSI shuffled used more players than usual and moved some to different positions throughout the two matches, partly because of some nerves, Cartisser said. The Golden Eagles’ system and practice methods shepherded versatility, Cartisser said, and that was crucial if they were going to win either match on Saturday, especially the first.
“It was almost like I was pulling names out of a hat at one point to see what we could do to not go point-for-point,” he said. “They responded really well.”
Garvin and fellow freshman setter Azriel White had 17 and 15 assists, respectively. Sophomore outside hitter Sacha Legros led CSI with 17 digs, while Miyabe had 16 digs and 11 kills.
Both wins came a day after the Golden Eagles dropped their first match of the season, a four-setter to unranked Missouri State University-West Plains.
“We didn’t take them seriously enough,” Cartisser said. “They’re gonna be a legitimate top-10 team.”
Next week, CSI (7-1) will play at home for the first time all season. The Golden Eagles are hosting the Starr Corporation Invitational, and they’ll play four matches over the weekend, beginning with Casper College on Thursday night.
