TWIN FALLS — On Friday night, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team faced the potential end of its season. Less than 24 hours later, the Golden Eagles guaranteed two more weeks of action.
CSI, ranked fourth in the NJCAA Division I poll, took on No. 8 Snow College in the Region 18 title match on Saturday afternoon at Heidi Cartisser Court. Once again, the Golden Eagles handled the Badgers, earning a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 win for their second straight Region 18 championship.
"It's just the best feeling in the world," said CSI freshman libero Kylie Baumert. "We proved we're still CSI."
On Friday night, the Golden Eagles saw their two sets to zero lead turn into a 2-2 tie against the College of Southern Nevada in the Region 18 semifinals. CSI, unlike CSN, would still have a chance to earn an at-large berth into the NJCAA Division I tournament if it lost, but head coach Jim Cartisser believed the odds would have been slim.
"I don't know if they would have given an at-large bid to a team that lost in the semifinals of their own conference tournament," he said. "That would've weighed heavily."
With their season possibly on the line, the Golden Eagles won the final set 15-9 and escaped into Saturday's championship match.
Cartisser took little solace in the 3-2 win, considering his Golden Eagles nearly lost to an opponent they had beaten 3-1 and 3-0 during the regular season. He said his ball control players "were non-factors" against CSN.
But within the disappointment, there were some positive takeaways.
"It was a good game to get out of our system," said CSI redshirt freshman Brianna Barta. "We were super determined, because of how we played the night before, to play even better and to our potential."
In Saturday's match, CSI looked like the better team in the first two sets, just like it did on Friday. Snow came out strong in the third set, building a 5-3 lead and answering a small CSI run to make the score 8-8. The Golden Eagles responded with a 4-0 run to take a lead they never lost despite many Snow counterattacks.
After losing their first of their first match against Snow this season, the Golden Eagles won the final nine against the Badgers.
"They present some really good serving targets to us," Cartisser said. "We had the people exactly where we wanted them to be able to make a serve to pressure them, to make their outside hitters have to pass and then go up and hit."
Sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe delivered the final point of Saturday's match with her match-best 14th kill. She also had seven digs and five blocks. Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate, led the match with 21 digs and two aces (CSI sophomore Sacha Legros also had two aces), while freshman middle blocker Alexis Mareko had a match-best five blocks. Freshman setter Sean Garvin led all players with 20 assists, and Barta added 17.
Miyabe, Baumert and freshman outside hitter Peyton Spoja made the all-Region 18 tournament team.
CSI sophomore right side hitter Jovana Vukcevic was named the tournament MVP. She followed up a 14-kill, nine-dig performance on Friday with 11 kills, three digs and two blocks on Saturday.
"I was really surprised. I didn't expect this," she said. "I'm excited, and thankful."
Vukcevic wasn't as statistically as impressive as Miyabe this weekend, but Cartisser said she deserved the honor, largely because of her performance on Friday.
"She was a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating match," Cartisser said.
Cartisser sat in the assistant chair last November when CSI swept Snow in Ephraim, Utah, for the Region 18 title. About a month later, CSI's then-head coach and Jim's wife Heidi died, and Jim was named the interim head coach in January.
This whole season has been emotional for Jim, his assistants and his players, and Saturday's win ranked right up there with their home-opener — when CSI's court was named after Heidi — and with last week's win over rival Salt Lake Community College.
"It was important for us to win our last match here," Jim said. "Something for the fans, something for Heidi, something for everybody."
The Golden Eagles have accomplished most of their season goals. The last one: a national title. They got an extra dose of confidence this weekend, when Miami Dade College lost its first match of the season, 3-2 to Florida State College at Jacksonville. Miami Dade swept CSI for last year's national championship, and they have been ranked No. 1 all season.
The Golden Eagles (26-3) are playing for Heidi, Jim and each other, Vukcevic said. They know Miami Dade is beatable, and they just won another Region 18 title. Friday's match showed they aren't perfect, but they're confident going into the national tournament, which will begin on Thursday, Nov. 15 in Hutchinson, Kan.
"To be able to do that last night and come back and play as well as we did today, maybe we're just starting to take off," Jim said.
