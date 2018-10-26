TWIN FALLS — The sophomores on the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team faced a mountain of pressure and emotion on Friday night. Not only was it sophomore night — CSI’s final home match of the 2018 season — it was the Golden Eagles’ biggest match of the season.
They were facing Salt Lake Community College, which had defeated CSI in their previous five meetings and swept the Golden Eagles on Oct. 5 in Salt Lake City. On sophomore night, CSI’s sophomores were looking for their first win over the Bruins in their careers.
Oh, and the Scenic West Athletic Conference rivals were playing for the right to host next week’s Region 18 tournament.
With little margin for error, the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles swept the No. 7 Bruins, and they won by a large enough margin to clinch the conference’s top seed and host next week’s tournament.
"It's as well as they've played this year when they've had their backs to the wall and needed to do it," said CSI head coach Jim Cartisser.
The Golden Eagles knew exactly what they had to do on Friday night in order to host next week's tournament. Not only did they need a win over SLCC, they needed a sweep. Not only did they need a sweep, they needed to hold the Bruins to fewer than 60 points (20 per set) on the night.
Cartisser didn't hide from the 60-point threshold. Rather, he emphasized the number throughout the week leading up to Friday's match.
"I said, 'You know what, we need to swing for the fences here and host regionals,'" Cartisser said, "'and to guarantee that we host regionals, we've gotta beat them in three, and we've gotta keep them under 60.'"
CSI rarely trailed in any set and rolled 25-16, 25-22, 25-19. SLCC finished with total 57 points in the match.
The Bruins were playing without two of their best players: freshmen Hellen Lacava (who leads the team in kills) and Ryley Daniel.
SLCC swept the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 in their first match this season. Last year, the Bruins swept CSI at home and won in five sets in Twin Falls. Cartisser said a couple of sophomores were emotional in the locker room after the win.
"That was a big monkey," he said.
Sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe had a big night for CSI, tallying a match-high 21 kills (nobody else had more than eight). Freshman setter Sean Garvin had a match-best 24 assists, and freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert led all players with 20 digs and three aces. Baumert's final ace ended the match.
The Golden Eagles (23-3, 8-2) will play one more time this season before the Region 18 tournament, which will run next Friday through Saturday back at Heidi Cartisser Court.
HIGHLIGHTS
FINAL: CSI 3, SLCC 0— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
The No. 4 Golden Eagles win the third set 25-19 over the No. 7 Bruins, and they’ll host the SWAC tournament next weekend.
Kylie Baumert ended the match with this ace. pic.twitter.com/5P8W8kspIo
CSI now leads SLCC 19-13 in the first set. Here’s Brianna Barta with a block. pic.twitter.com/M2MTktHS6C— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
No. 4 CSI wins the first set 25-16, its first set victory over No. 7 Salt Lake CC this season. Here’s the final point. pic.twitter.com/ApekRV37yK— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
Kylie Baumert has delivered two straight aces to give CSI a 5-1 lead in the second set. Here’s the first ace. pic.twitter.com/ts4lORFq4X— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
CSI has controlled most of the second set (see the video attached), but SLCC has cut the deficit to 19-17 pic.twitter.com/6ay3x2j44W— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
CSI now up 23-21 in the second set. Here’s a kill from Payton Spoja. pic.twitter.com/a65A8tssET— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
CSI wins the second set 25-22, leads SLCC 2-0 in the match. CSI sophomore Airi Miyabe leads the match with 15 kills. Here’s her 15th, which ended the second set. pic.twitter.com/fqXy4Vezy3— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
CSI leads SLCC 16-13 in the third set, thanks in part to this Airi Miyabe kill (her 20th). The Golden Eagles need to hold the Bruins to fewer than 22 points in this set to host the SWAC championship. pic.twitter.com/aDYLF67A0k— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) October 27, 2018
