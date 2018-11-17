HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One year ago, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team lost the NJCAA Division I title match to Miami Dade College, and it wasn’t close.
A lot has changed in the last 12 months.
On Saturday, the Golden Eagles took on the Sharks once again. Miami Dade was the tournament’s top seed, but second-seeded CSI was better throughout the match, rolling to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 sweep for its first national championship since 2015.
The title was CSI’s 12th in program history. Miami Dade has won 10, including the previous two.
“The kids just really brought it,” CSI head coach Jim Cartisser said over the phone. “There’s no other way to put it.”
The Golden Eagles (31-2) imposed their will from the start, rolling to an 8-2 lead in the first set. Miami Dade (32-2) roared back to take a 15-11 lead, but CSI weathered the storm, built a 23-20 lead and held on for the first-set victory.
The Sharks didn’t lose a set in either of their two championship victories in 2016 and 2017, and Cartisser felt like his team was a massive underdog going into Saturday’s match.
“I was just hoping we could win a game,” Cartisser said.
Miami Dade started the second set a little better, but the Golden Eagles went on a 7-0 run to take a 9-3 lead, and they never led by fewer than five points the rest of the way.
The third set was a battle early on, but CSI went on a 5-0 run to take a 15-11 lead and control. The Sharks came back and tied it at 23-23 to keep their title hopes alive.
CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe, a University of Minnesota commit, was named the tournament MVP. She showed why at the end of the third set, when she slammed her match-high 23rd kill to give CSI a 24-23 lead.
CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert made the next serve. After a dig and set, Kimberlie Correa tried to tip the ball over the net, but it fell short, and a celebration ensued on the other side of the court.
College of Southern Idaho is your DI 2018 National Champions #NJCAAVB pic.twitter.com/U9NlRplpR6— NJCAA TV (@NJCAATV) November 18, 2018
CSI’s serving and blocking were the two biggest keys to victory, in Cartisser’s mind. Miami Dade also played as poorly as he’s even seen it play.
“It all fell together at the right time,” he said. “I always knew the talent was there. It was just a matter of getting it organized. Once it was organized, refining it. … It’s just a testament to how we trained.”
Miyabe led all players at the three-day tournament with 81 kills and 5.79 kills per set. Baumert led all players with 76 digs (5.43 per set), and she was named to the all-tournament team, as was CSI freshman hitter Payton Spoja.
Cartisser is in his first year as CSI’s head coach, taking over for his late wife Heidi, who died in December. She led CSI to three NJCAA titles, including the 2015 one.
Heidi is always on Jim’s mind, he said, and her absence made Saturday’s win that much sweeter for the Golden Eagles.
“It’s some closure for me, just in terms of being able to finish the job we did together,” he said. “She was as important this year as she was last year.”
