JUCO BASKETBALL

CSI stays put in NJCAA rankings: Men No. 2, women No. 7

Snow College battles CSI in men's basketball

CSI's Nate Meithof shoots the ball against Snow College during the Golden Eagles' home win on Jan. 5.

The College of Southern Idaho remained No. 2 in the latest NJCAA men’s basketball rankings.

But the Golden Eagles gained ground Monday on top-ranked Chipola College of Florida, siphoning two first-place votes after thrashing Snow College and Colorado Northwestern Community College last week at CSI Gym to improve to 19-0.

The Indians, the unanimous No. 1 choice a week ago, are also 19-0. But Chipola struggled to finish off Northwest Florida State College in its lone game last week, and that was enough to sway two voters to move CSI onto the top line.

Odessa College of Texas, which received one first-place vote, and Salt Lake Community College are third and fourth, respectively. Both teams have just a single loss – against CSI.

The Golden Eagles are already No. 1 in two unofficial junior college polls:

The Golden Eagle women, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 7 after winning twice at home last week – a 40-point rout against Colorado Northwestern and a narrow victory over Snow. CSI (17-2) had ascended to No. 3 in the national poll last month before losing at Salt Lake on Dec. 17.

Top-ranked Gulf Coast State College of Florida, one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country, received all 10 first-place votes.

The Golden Eagles play a pair of Scenic West Athletic Conference games this week, beginning Wednesday at Utah State University Eastern. CSI swept the teams’ first matchup on Dec. 3 in Twin Falls, with a 67-44 women’s victory and an 80-60 men’s triumph.

