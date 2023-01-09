CSI stays put in NJCAA rankings: Men No. 2, women No. 7

CSI's Nate Meithof shoots the ball against Snow College during the Golden Eagles' home win on Jan. 5.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The College of Southern Idaho remained No. 2 in the latest NJCAA men’s basketball rankings.
But the Golden Eagles gained ground Monday on top-ranked Chipola College of Florida, siphoning two first-place votes after
thrashing Snow College and Colorado Northwestern Community College last week at CSI Gym to improve to 19-0.
The Indians, the unanimous No. 1 choice a week ago, are also 19-0. But Chipola struggled to finish off Northwest Florida State College in its lone game last week, and that was enough to sway two voters to move CSI onto the top line.
Odessa College of Texas, which received one first-place vote, and Salt Lake Community College are third and fourth, respectively. Both teams have just a single loss – against CSI.
The Golden Eagles are already No. 1 in two unofficial junior college polls:
The Golden Eagle women, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 7 after winning twice at home last week – a 40-point rout against Colorado Northwestern and
a narrow victory over Snow. CSI (17-2) had ascended to No. 3 in the national poll last month before losing at Salt Lake on Dec. 17.
Top-ranked Gulf Coast State College of Florida, one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country, received all 10 first-place votes.
The Golden Eagles play a pair of Scenic West Athletic Conference games this week, beginning Wednesday at Utah State University Eastern. CSI swept the teams’ first matchup on Dec. 3 in Twin Falls, with a 67-44 women’s victory and an 80-60 men’s triumph.
PHOTOS: Snow College battles CSI in men's basketball
CSI's Nate Meithof celebrates against Snow College during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Joel Armotrading (32) goes up for a block against Snow College's Max Triplett (21) during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Robert Whaley dunks the ball on Snow College's Max Triplett during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Isaiah Moses hits the deck against Snow College during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Nate Meithof reacts to a basket against Snow College during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Robert Whaley pulls down a rebound against Snow College's Clayton Southwick during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Robert Whaley dunks the ball on Snow College's Max Triplett during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Isaiah Moses shoots a lay up against Snow College during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's men's basketball team is introduced against Snow College on Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's men's head basketball coach Jeff Reinert yells to his team during their game against Snow College on Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI fans embrace during their game against Snow College on Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Ga'Khari LaCount guards Snow College's Jamir Stephens during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's mascot gives out massages during their game against Snow College on Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Nate Meithof shoots the ball against Snow College during the Golden Eagles' home win on Jan. 5.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI cheerleaders perform a routine during a time out Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Isaiah Moses shoots the ball against Snow College during their game Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Cheerleaders and Golden Girls perform Thursday night, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Snow College battles CSI in women's basketball
CSI's Kinga Stachowska (3) shoots the ball against Snow College's Reagan Yamauchi (12) on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Livia Knapp, left, and Kaylee Headrick double team Snow College's Enid Vaifanua on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Liv Knapp puts up a running shot against Snow College during the Golden Eagles' 65-59 win on Thursday night in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Alyssa Christensen shoots the ball against Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team is introduced before playing against Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Alyssa Christensen guards Snow College's Samiana Suguturaga during their game Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI head coach Randy Rogers directs his team against Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Livia Knapp shoots over Snow College's Enid Vaifanua on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's mascot pumps up the crowd during the women's game against Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI cheerleaders perform during a time out Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Kaylee Headrick shoots the ball against Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Livia Knapp waves to her fans after the team defeated Snow College on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Kennedy Eskelson drives to the hoop against Snow College during the second half Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Izzy Arave battles for a loose ball against Snow College during the second half Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
