CSI sports updates

Act now to watch sports events online

It won't be long before all of the College of Southern Idaho athletic teams will open their seasons. Get your subscription now to watch all the games online. Go to scenicwestnetwork.com/csi to get the app and to gain access.

2 CSI Volleyball players move on to 4-year schools for the spring

College of Southern Idaho Volleyball players Alyssa Curtis and Quinn Kellogg will be suiting up at their next school this spring. After the season was moved from fall to spring, both made the switch this January.

Butte County's Natalya Babcock set to run for CSI

The College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross Country and Distance Track Team has added another talented runner for the 2021-2022 season. Natalya Babcock from Butte County will join the Golden Eagles next fall.

