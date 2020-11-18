CSI sports updates

Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams

The College of Southern Idaho men's and women's cross country teams had their best finishes ever at nationals. Seven individuals earned All-American honors and head coach Lindsey Anderson was named the USTFCCCA Women's West Region Coach of the Year.

Just starting her fourth year as CSI's head coach, Anderson previously won the USTFCCCA West Region Men's Cross-Country Coach of the Year (2017) and the USTFCCCA National Women's Cross-Country Coach of the Year (2018).

On the men's side, Eric Cristen, who took 11th overall, earned All-American honors by both the NJCAA (top 15 finish) and the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (top 25 finish). Teammates Jalen Anderton (16th), Riley Reid (19th) and Griffin May (22nd) received USTFCCCA All-American accolades.

For the women, both Maura Williams (seventh) and Amy White (10th) were named NJCAA and USTFCCCA All Americans. In addition to those two, Taya Brewer (24th) earned USTFCCCA All American status.

CSI Men's Cross Country finishes second in the country