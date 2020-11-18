CSI sports updates

Men's and Women's Cross Country Teams
The College of Southern Idaho men's and women's cross country teams had their best finishes ever at nationals. Seven individuals earned All-American honors and head coach Lindsey Anderson was named the USTFCCCA Women's West Region Coach of the Year.
Just starting her fourth year as CSI's head coach, Anderson previously won the USTFCCCA West Region Men's Cross-Country Coach of the Year (2017) and the USTFCCCA National Women's Cross-Country Coach of the Year (2018).
On the men's side, Eric Cristen, who took 11th overall, earned All-American honors by both the NJCAA (top 15 finish) and the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (top 25 finish). Teammates Jalen Anderton (16th), Riley Reid (19th) and Griffin May (22nd) received USTFCCCA All-American accolades.
For the women, both Maura Williams (seventh) and Amy White (10th) were named NJCAA and USTFCCCA All Americans. In addition to those two, Taya Brewer (24th) earned USTFCCCA All American status.
CSI Men's Cross Country finishes second in the country
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross-Country Team posted its highest finish ever Saturday at the NJCAA Division I Cross-Country National Championships, running to a second-place finish.
Golden Eagle Women run to third place finish at nationals
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The College of Southern Idaho Women's Cross-Country Team entered the NJCAA Division I Cross-Country National Championships ranked fifth in the country. But they exceeded those expectations Saturday, earning a third-place team finish.
CSI Softball signs big hitter from Boise area
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team added one of the best players in the state of Idaho to its roster. Gracie Tentinger, a corner/outfielder from Mountain View High School, will join the Golden Eagles next fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!