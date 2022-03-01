CSI sports updates: Track prepares for nationals

Golden Eagle indoor track travels to nationals

It's an exciting week as the College of Southern Idaho men's and women's indoor track teams compete at the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships. There are a couple ways to follow the action. Six men and eight women from CSI will be competing Friday and Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Kelson Smith, Joseph Ereaux, Griffin May and Ali Juarez qualified for the national mens meet in the distance medley relay. In addition to the relay, Smith qualified in the 800 meters, Ereaux in the mile and May in the mile. Shane Gard will compete in the 800 meters and mile and George Showers will compete in the 5,000 meters.

For the women, competing in the distance medley relay will be Bethany Blakey, Ashlyn Willis, Natalya Babcok and Audrey Camp. Idividually, Blakey will compete in the 800 meters, Willis will compete in the 1,000 meters and Babcock and Camp will compete in the mile. Brooke Reed also will compete in the mile. Camp, Taya Brewer, Danielle Brow will compete in the 3,000 meters, while Reed, Brow and Lydia Felix will compete in the 5,000 meters.

Expect this group to make some noise at nationals, as seven of the eight women helped the Golden Eagles win the Division I Cross-Country National Championship in the fall.

Live results: milesplit.live/meets/459310

Softball

CSI softball will be home this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. These are all changes from original schedule. The Golden Eagles will host North Idaho Wednesday at 1 and 3 p.m. Their weekend series originally scheduled at Snow has been moved to CSI and will be Thursday and Friday. Doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. on Thursday and noon on Friday. Bring your heaters and coats!

Baseball

CSI baseball travels to Price, Utah, to open their SWAC schedule. The Golden Eagles will play Utah State University Eastern Thursday at 3 p.m., Friday at noon for a doubleheader and Saturday at 11 a.m. for a single game.

Basketball

The CSI women's basketball team will find out Sunday what its seed will be in the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships will be. The CSI men's basketball will find out on Sunday if they received an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships. The selection shows will be at 4:30 p.m. for the men and 5:30 p.m. for the women on the NJCAA Network.

Watch live at: njcaa.org/network/landing/index

Rodeo

CSI rodeo opens its spring season this weekend in Salina, Utah, at the Snow College Rodeo Friday and Saturday.

Don't forget to get your tickets online for the CSI Rodeo March 11-12 at the CSI Expo Center.

Stay connected

With outdoor sports in full swing make sure you are signed up for text updates. Find out first if games are moved or locations changed by texting the word CSI to 83200. Then follow the directions from there. You also will receive results after each event.

Galleries are up for volleyball, cross country and men's and women's basketball as well as the Smoker for parents or fans interested in purchasing photos. Baseball, rodeo and softball will be added as home games are played. Go to csiathletics.smugmug.com to check them out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0