CSI sports updates: Most teams on the road, softball at home

CSI softball is the only Golden Eagle team home this week but several other teams are competing on the road.

The 19th-ranked Golden Eagle softball team hosts USU Eastern Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.). Watch the games live if you can't make it at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

CSI baseball travels to Community Christian. The Golden Eagles will play Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

It is likely there will be no video to watch the games and times could change.

Golden Eagle distance track opens its outdoor season Friday and Saturday at the Cal Poly Invitational in San Luis Obispo, California

CSI rodeo travels to Ogden, Utah, for the Weber State Rodeo Friday and Saturday.

Tentinger honored nationally for big week

College of Southern Idaho softball's Gracie Tentinger was named the NJCAA National Player of the Week for her play last weekend against College of Southern Nevada.

The freshman led the Golden Eagles to a four-game sweep of the Coyotes.

Not only did she have no errors in the field, but Tentinger hit .769 at the plate with a walk. She posted eight home runs in her 10 hits with a 2.615 slugging percentage and a .786 on-base percentage. She also had 17 RBI and scored nine runs.

The Golden Eagles take on Salt Lake Community College Friday and Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup of two teams receiving votes in the NJCAA National Poll.

