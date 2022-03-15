CSI sports updates: Girls basketball ready for nationals, rodeo wins and more

There are no home College of Southern Idaho Athletic events this week but you can support your Golden Eagles on the road.

The CSI women's basketball team begins its quest for a NJCAA National Championship on Friday in Lubbock, Texas. The Golden Eagles will take on the winner of Trinity Valley and Walters State at 6 p.m. There will be a CSI watch party at Koto Brewing Co.

CSI baseball travels to Salt Lake Thursday-Saturday. The Golden Eagles will play at 3 p.m. Thursday for a single game, noon on Friday for a double header and 11 a.m. Saturday for a single game. Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

CSI softball plays at Salt Lake CC Friday and Saturday. Both teams were in receiving votes this week in the NJCAA national rankings. Friday's doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. and Saturday's will be at noon. Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

CSI Baseball's Olson named SWAC Pitcher of the Week

College of Southern Idaho's Mason Olson was near perfect in the seven innings he pitched against College of Southern Nevada this past weekend, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

The sophomore gave up no runs on just four hits with 13 strikeouts in his outing. He held the Coyotes to a .174 batting average. Olson has been solid all year, holding a 1.75 ERA in his six appearances with 43 strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles travel to Salt Lake this coming weekend for a four-game series with SLCC.

SWAC Player of the Week accolades go to CSI Softball's Gracie Tentinger

Freshman Gracie Tentinger left no doubt she would be named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week after one of the most dominating performances ever in Golden Eagle Softball history.

The infielder was perfect in the field but it was her plate performance that stood out.

Tentinger led the Golden Eagles to a four-game sweep over Southern Nevada, hitting .769 at the plate with eight home runs, 10 hits, one walk and 17 RBI. Her three home runs in game one tied a school record for most home runs in a game. On Friday, she hit four in a row and on Saturday, she hit three in a row.

CSI travels to Salt Lake Friday and Saturday to take on SLCC.

Cowan earns second SWAC Pitcher of the Week honor

College of Southern Idaho softball's August Cowan continues to shine in the circle. The freshman threw a one-hit shut out on Friday to beat CSI and followed it up with a win over the Coyotes on Saturday to be named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

It is the second time this year she has earned the award.

Cowan finished the weekend with a 1.75 ERA. In her 12 innings, she gave up three earned runs with no walks and 11 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .174 batting average.

The Golden Eagles travel to Salt Lake Friday for their next series.

CSI Men's Rodeo wins home rodeo; Women take third

The College of Southern Idaho men's rodeo team increased its overall region lead with a win in the CSI Rodeo Friday and Saturday. The women moved into third.

The Golden Eagles now hold an 800-point lead overall over second-place Utah Valley and an 1800-point lead over third-place Weber State in the Rocky Mountain Region Standings. The women are only 600 out of first place and 200 out of second.

CSI had some solid individual performances this past weekend. For the men, Wesley Shaw placed third in the all-around and Logan Anseth took sixth. Shaw was fifth in bareback riding, third in steer wrestling and sixth in team roping (with Jakob Tel Shaw). Anseth placed seventh in tie down roping and fifth in steer wrestling.

On the women's side, Shelby Higgins won the all-around. She placed third in barrel racing and fourth in breakaway roping.

CSI dominated bareback riding. Brent Applegarth won it. Darien Johnson took second, Erik Bettencourt was fourth and Shaw was fifth. Wyatt Looyd won saddle bronc riding and was the only cowboy in the field to score.

Brek Sanderson placed second in steer wrestling and Aaron Champneys was ninth.

For the women, Raegan Steed took seventh in breakaway roping.

CSI next competes at the Weber State University Rodeo March 25-26.

