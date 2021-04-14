 Skip to main content
CSI sports updates: Basketball teams going to national tournament
CSI logo

Basketball

The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams will leave soon for the NJCAA National Tournament. There will be a send-off party at 2 p.m. Thursday in the CSI Gymnasium (masks required). President Dean Fisher will say some words along with CSI head coaches Jeff Reinert and Randy Rogers. The CSI Spirit Squad will perform.

The games will be available to watch at njcaa.org/network.

Softball

CSI softball hosts No. 2 Salt Lake Community College Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon for doubleheaders. ICCU is sponsoring both days.

Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi

Live stats: athletics.csi.edu/sports/2009/11/9/WVB_1109095444.aspx?id=10

College of Southern Idaho’s Maya Williams had a big weekend at the plate for the Golden Eagles in their series with Southern Nevada, winning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolades.

Baseball

CSI baseball travels to Salt Lake CC Thursday-Friday. Game times will be 3 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday (DH) and 11 a.m. Saturday.

Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com

Rodeo

CSI rodeo travels to Heber City for the Utah Valley University Rodeo Friday and Saturday. This will be the final regular season rodeo.

Track

CSI men’s and women’s track travels to Spokane, Washington, for the Sam Adams Classic Saturday.

