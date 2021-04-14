CSI sports updates: Basketball teams going to national tournament

Basketball

The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams will leave soon for the NJCAA National Tournament. There will be a send-off party at 2 p.m. Thursday in the CSI Gymnasium (masks required). President Dean Fisher will say some words along with CSI head coaches Jeff Reinert and Randy Rogers. The CSI Spirit Squad will perform.

The games will be available to watch at njcaa.org/network.

Softball

CSI softball hosts No. 2 Salt Lake Community College Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon for doubleheaders. ICCU is sponsoring both days.

College of Southern Idaho’s Maya Williams had a big weekend at the plate for the Golden Eagles in their series with Southern Nevada, winning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week accolades.

Baseball

CSI baseball travels to Salt Lake CC Thursday-Friday. Game times will be 3 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday (DH) and 11 a.m. Saturday.