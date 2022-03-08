CSI sports updates: Basketball leaving for nationals, rodeo this weekend

Come out Thursday and help us send off our College of Southern Idaho men's and women's basketball teams to the NJCAA national tournament.

The Golden Eagle men will be the No. 20 seed and will open the tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Harcum.

For a complete bracket go to d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/6/d/8yox70kvm68ygn/2021-22_DI_MBB_Championship_Bracket_v1.pdf

The CSI women will be the No. 6 seed and take on the winner of Trinity Valley and Walters State Friday at 6 p.m. in Lubbock, Texas.

For a complete bracket go to d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/j/0/b5jkwj9i6x82r8/2021-22_DI_WBB_Champ_-_Bracket_v1.pdf

CSI rodeo, softball and baseball are home this week as well.

Golden Eagle baseball hosts Southern Nevada Thursday at 3 p.m. for one game, Friday at noon for a doubleheader and Saturday at 11 a.m. for a single game.

CSI softball hosts Southern Nevada Friday at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader and Saturday at noon for a doubleheader.

The 45th Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo will be Friday and Saturday at the Eldon Evans Expo Center.

Door open at 5:30 p.m. with rodeo action starting at 7 p.m.

For tickets go to: events.goldbuckleseating.com/tickets/45th-annual-csi-intercollegiate-rodeo-232488

CSI softball's Stoddard named SWAC Player of the Week

Sophomore Sophia Stoddard helped the College of Southern Idaho softball team to six wins last week, earning Scenic West Player of the Week honors.

The catcher hit .556 in the six-game series with three doubles and two home runs along with eight RBI. With her five walks, her on base percentage was .652.

The Golden Eagles swept North Idaho College and Snow College at home. CSI hosts Southern Nevada Friday and Saturday.

Golden Eagle rodeo opens spring with a men's team win

The College of Southern Idaho men's rodeo took first and the CSI women claimed fourth at the Snow College Rodeo this past weekend.

The Golden Eagles just edged Weber State on the men's side, while the women trailed Idaho State, Utah Valley and Weber State.

Aaron Champneys took third in the men's all around, placing seventh in tie down roping and first in team roping with Logan Anseth.

On the women's side, Raegan Steed finished second in the all around. She was sixth in team roping with Laney Acord and took fourth in barrel racing and sixth in breakaway roping.

The Golden Eagles had some top finishes in other events as well.

Brent Applegarth won bareback riding. Erik Bettencourt took second, Darien Johnson was third and Wesley Shaw was fourth.

CSI's Brek Sanderson won the bull riding.

CSI hosts the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo Friday and Saturday at the Eldon Evans CSI Expo Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0