The College of Southern Idaho softball team inked a Utah catcher and third baseman, it announced via press release.

Catcher Brielle Milius hails from Syracuse High School and prepares to bring experience from Utah’s largest classification, 6A Region 1.

Syracuse High School battled for a second place ranking in its conference this spring.

Along the way, Milius posted a .498 batting average for the Titans with 31 RBIs and a .979 fielding percentage earning All Area and All Region honors.

“Brielle is a high energy player,” CSI head coach Nick Baumert said in the press release. “She is a good communicator and will bring some fire to our team. A hard worker, Brielle has overcome an injury that sidelined her for a bit and that is a testament to her grit.”

Then, Ridgeline High School’s Abbie Banning, from Millville, Utah, joins CSI after aiding the Riverhawks to a 2022 4A state title and a state runner-up finish this past spring.

“Abbie is a proven winner,” CSI head coach Nick Baumert said. “She is a tough and gritty kid that we are excited to watch grow in our program.”

As a senior, Banning finished with a .330 batting average, three home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Their additions mark nine incoming freshman brought on over the past couple weeks.

They follow Courtney Christiansen and Elle Mortensen who graduated from Farmington High School and also earned All-State honors. 5A All-State selection Caroline Simpson from Springville, Utah also signed.

The recruitment class reloads after the Golden Eagles graduated seven sophomores, three signed with NCAA Division I schools.

All-American pitcher Gracie Walters committed to Portland State following an impressive sophomore season where she aided the Golden Eagles as they made back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances.

CSI basketball’s NJCAA academic teams

Women’s basketball: They battled in the NJCAA Final Four, tied for third in the country and posted a team 3.23 GPA.

Alyssa Christensen earned NJCAA All-Academic First-Team distinction (4.0 GPA)

Izzy Arave, Kaylee Headrick and Kinga Stachowska held third-team honors (3.6 to 3.79 GPA).

Men’s basketball: CSI men’s basketball finished the season undefeated, earning a No. 1 ranking in the country, and finished the season with a team 3.2 GPA.

KJ Oduor, Britton Berrett and Jordan Lenz earned NJCAA All-Academic First-Team distinction (4.0 GPA).

Joel Armotrading posted NJCAA Second-Team distinction (3.90 GPA).

Volleyball: Tommie Schaffner and Jojo Robinson earned NJCAA All-Academic First-Team distinction (4.0 GPA).

Maddie Owens and Janke Pretorius made NJCAA Second-Team honors (3.80 and 3.99).

Ksenija Donovic earned Third-Team honors (3.6—3.79).

CSI men’s cross-country members with four-year schools

Joseph Ereaux, William Moniz-Shawk and Shane Gard will continue running at the next level, a press release announced.

Ereaux will travel to NCAA DII Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Moniz-Shawk signed with Lewis-Clark State College and Gard will compete at NCAA DI University of Idaho.

Gard won the 800 Meters at the 2022 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and placed fifth in the 3,000 Meters at the 2023 Indoor Track and Field National Championships.

He also finished eighth at the 2023 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

