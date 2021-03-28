CSI Softball sweeps CNSS and more College of Southern Idaho Athletics news

The Golden Eagles had already locked up the title heading into the final away game and will open the Region 18 Tournament as the one seed.

On Saturday Maurice Barnett led the Golden Eagles with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Deng Dut was solid as well, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The other two player scoring in double figures were Tsotne Tsartsidze with 11 and Daylen Williams with 10. Tsartsidze and Williams also combined for nine rebounds.

CSI finishes the regular season with a 19-3 overall record and a 13-2 conference record.

CSI WBB loses on the road to Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team ends the regular season as the Scenic West Athletic Conference Co Champion with Salt Lake CC, who it fell to 65-54 Saturday.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick lead but Salt Lake had pulled within one by the end of the first quarter and then took the lead for good in the second quarter.

Kaitlin Burgess led CSI with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jordan Todd added 10 points and eight rebounds. Ashlee Strawbridge was the only other Golden Eagle in double figure scoring with 11 points. She added five rebounds.