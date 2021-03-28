CSI Softball sweeps CNSS and more College of Southern Idaho Athletics news

CSI Softball completes sweep of CNCC with two wins on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team finished off the four-game series with Colorado Northwestern Saturday, taking 21-0 and 21-2 wins over the Spartans.
Kenzie Waters earned the win in the circle in game one, going four innings and giving up no runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Siera Horton threw the final inning, giving up no hits, no runs with two strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles were led at the plate by Sophia Stoddard who went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Carley Croshaw was 4-for-4 with five RBI and Maizie Clark was 3-for-4. Payton Hammond finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and Jessica Touchard was 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBI.
The bats stayed hot in game two as CSI pounded out 14 hits. Clark was 3-for-3 and Maya Williams was 2-for-3. Touchard hit another home run, going 1-for-1 with three RBI and Brynee Tolley was 1-for-1 with two RBI.
In the circle, Hammond earned the win, pitching four innings and giving up no runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
CSI, 20-12 overall and 11-5 in conference play, travels to USU Eastern Friday and Saturday.
CSI Baseball splits on final day in Colorado
RANGELY, Colo.—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team defeated Colorado Northwestern 9-4 before losing 6-4 in game two Saturday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Golden Eagles outhit CNCC 8-5 in the first game. Braxton Mills was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Zach Schmidt was 2-for-3. Briggs Newman finished 1-for-2 with two walks.
On the mound, Jayson Hibbard got the win, going three innings and give up four earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Kyler Murray finished the final two innings of the game, giving up no runs on one hit with five strikeouts.
CSI outhit the Spartans again in game two but couldn’t pull out the win. Schmidt was 3-for-3 with one RBI and Zach Petersen was 2-for-4. Magnum Hofstetter and Knuck Flannery each went 1-for-1.
Taye Newman earned the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
CSI, 19-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play, returns home to host USU Eastern Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Golden Eagle Men fall in final SWAC game of regular season
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Team finishes the regular season as the Scenic West Athletic Conference champions even after a loss Saturday to Salt Lake 85-82.
The Golden Eagles had already locked up the title heading into the final away game and will open the Region 18 Tournament as the one seed.
On Saturday Maurice Barnett led the Golden Eagles with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Deng Dut was solid as well, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The other two player scoring in double figures were Tsotne Tsartsidze with 11 and Daylen Williams with 10. Tsartsidze and Williams also combined for nine rebounds.
CSI finishes the regular season with a 19-3 overall record and a 13-2 conference record.
CSI WBB loses on the road to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team ends the regular season as the Scenic West Athletic Conference Co Champion with Salt Lake CC, who it fell to 65-54 Saturday.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a quick lead but Salt Lake had pulled within one by the end of the first quarter and then took the lead for good in the second quarter.
Kaitlin Burgess led CSI with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jordan Todd added 10 points and eight rebounds. Ashlee Strawbridge was the only other Golden Eagle in double figure scoring with 11 points. She added five rebounds.
CSI finished the regular season with a 17-5 overall record and a 11-4 conference record. The Golden Eagles will be the two seed in the Region 18 Tournament as they lose the tiebreaker to SLCC.
CSI Volleyball falls to #3 Snow on sophomore night
TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho battled but couldn’t overcome third-ranked Snow, falling 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 Friday in the final regular season match of the season.
Despite the loss, Laura Valentina played well, finishing with 10 kills on 20 attempts with no errors. She added a block. Savannah Taosoga had nine kills in the other outside hitter position.
Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki led the Golden Eagles with 12 digs. Saryiah Kahakai added six digs.
Running the offense, Keaupunali Kamakeeaina finished with 17 assists.
The Golden Eagles, now 11-10 overall and 3-6 in conference play, will open the Region 18 Tournament play Friday in Richfield, Utah.