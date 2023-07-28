It’s official.

The College of Southern Idaho sent six sophomores onto four-year programs, the school announced in a press release on Friday.

The most recent additions include Gracie Tentinger (University of South Alabama), Saige Nielsen (Utah Valley University) and Makenzie Evans (University of Antelope Valley).

Tentinger leaves behind an outstanding record at CSI as she prepares to contribute her hitting power to the NCAA DI South Alabama Jaguars who compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

She will battle against conference foe Louisiana, the defending Sun Belt Conference champions.

South Alabama finished 39-14 overall and 20-4 in conference.

During Tentinger’s time as a Golden Eagle, she earned NJCAA All-American honors her freshman and sophomore season. This past spring, she finished with a .514 batting average, Region 18 First-Team honors and made the Region 18 All-Tournament Team.

She holds the all-time CSI career record with 106 RBIs and 38 home runs. Those 38 home runs also gave her a first-place ranking in NJCAA standings.

Nielsen follows standout catcher Rachael Brown, who signed earlier this year, to NCAA DI Utah Valley University.

The pair will now take their skills into the Western Athletic Conference.

Nielsen earned Region 18 Tournament MVP as a freshman. During her sophomore season, she held a .382 batting average with 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 68 RBIs, finishing as a Region 18 All-Tournament selection.

Evans travels to the University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California, a program that competes in NAIA’s California Pacific Conference.

Evans, a transfer from Snow College her sophomore year, finished with a .292 batting average, and five home runs.

From the circle, Evans posted a 5.47 ERA with a 5-2 record in 21 appearances for the Golden Eagles.

They follow Gracie Walters (Portland State University), and Brooke Merrill (Weber State University)

Walters, a right-handed pitcher, holds the season record at CSI for strikeouts per seven-inning game with 9.46. The standout pitcher also ranks second in career strikeouts with 329 and sixth in career wins with 32.

She earned NJCAA All-American honors this season and was named Region 18 Pitcher of the Year and Region 18 Tournament MVP.

Portland State University and Weber State University both compete in the Big Sky Conference, and Walters now prepares to battle her old teammate, Merrill.

The Golden Eagles softball team won back-to-back Region 18 titles, and two straight appearances at the Women’s College World Series.