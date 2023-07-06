The College of Southern Idaho's softball team added a three-time 6A All-State selection and three-time all-region honoree from Skyline High School in Utah.

Hailey Louder, a four-year starter, earned the Region 6 MVP this spring while posting a .650 batting average with a 1.341 slugging percentage, 32 RBIs and six home runs. She now looks to aid the Golden Eagles who are coming off the program's second straight Women's College World Series appearance.

"Hailey is a player that we expect to come in and immediately make an impact," CSI head coach Nick Baumert said in a release. "She has played at a high level and been successful. She is solid at the plate and in the field and will make us better."

The versatile all-region selection aided the Skyline Eagles as they advanced to the second round of the state softball tournament in 2021 and 2022.

She follows Utah prep star Eva Stoddard, who The Deseret News named Utah’s 5A Player of the Year, and Alaskan all-state honoree Mariah Schauwecker from Juneau-Douglas High School.

The Golden Eagles are looking to fill in the graduating class, including three NCAA Division I signees. Most recently, pitcher Gracie Walters announced via Twitter she will be joining Portland State.

Walter earned NJCAA Division I All-American honors as she aided her team from the circle to a second straight Women's College World Series appearance.

The softball team also saw Brooke Merrill (Weber State) and Rachael Brown (Utah Valley) move on to NCAA Division I schools.

CSI Baseball

The College of Southern Idaho's baseball teams sent seven sophomores onto the next level.

Josh Trentadue, Region 18 Pitcher of the Year and NJCAA Second-Team All-American, finished the spring season with an 8-3 record, 2.04 ERA, 118 strikeouts while he held opponents to a .218 batting average. He heads home to attend NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University.

Three head to NCAA Division I Brigham Young University: Stone Cushing, Candon Dahle and Greyson Shafer.

Cushing and Dahle were both key for CSI off the mound, as the two combined for 153 strikeouts. Shafer, third baseman, earned Region 18 First-Team honors while batting a .269 average, with 10 home runs and a .389 on base percentage.

The final three moving, Jordan Rowley (Oregon Tech), Jacob Lewis (College of Idaho) and Seth McGrath (UNLV), rounded out the pitching lineup for the Golden Eagles who finished the season at 32-19.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.