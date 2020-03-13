CSI's Shepherd signs with Southern Utah as season waits in limbo

TWIN FALLS — As College of Southern Idaho sophomore Kalena Shepherd signed her letter of intent to play softball at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, she did so under unique circumstances.
While her coaches and teammates gathered to celebrate her accomplishment, they did so not knowing if or when they would take the field together again.
As the global coronavirus pandemic causes disruption to daily life, all of the United States' major professional and college sports leagues have seen cancellations, suspensions or delays to their respective schedules. CSI announced a suspension of all of its athletic competitions until further notice on Thursday, and on Friday the NJCAA announced that it was suspending all athletic competition until at least April 3.
"It's one of the more emotional weeks since I've been here, just because we've put in such a great start," CSI softball coach Nick Baumert said Friday. "All of the sudden you go to the unknown. We've had some emotional times, but this is right up there with them."
The Golden Eagles are still practicing for the time being, and they held Shepherd's ceremony right after coming off the field on Friday. The team was off to a 14-6 start, including a 7-1 opening to conference play. They had recently earned a top-20 ranking from the NJCAA before a nationwide halt to athletic competition.
Still, having a potential re-start date from the NJCAA gives the team hope, Baumert said. It puts them in a better position that the NCAA, which has outright cancelled all of its spring sports championships.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's not a death sentence. It at least gives us that light at the end of the tunnel," Baumert said, adding that this team has handled the adversity well and stayed focused despite the circumstances.
As for Shepherd, her future as a player still has promise no matter what happens the rest of this season. The catcher, who was the Scenic West Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player last year as well as a third-team all-American, hopes to contribute right away at Southern Utah.
"They said I would come in and have an impact with my bat," Shepherd said. "I'm excited."
Shepherd is batting .413 so far in the 2020 season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 runs scored. She has allowed just one passed ball behind the plate in 20 games.
In her MVP season last year, she batted .469 with 15 home runs, 17 doubles and 50 RBIs.
Despite the distractions and uncertainty surrounding sports right now, Shepherd said softball is as much of a uniting force as ever for her and her teammates.
"I don't think we'll drift away from it," she said of softball. "I think if anything we'll draw more toward it and get more excited, because we didn't know we were going to have this taken away from us. I think we're more drawn to each other and more to the game and want to be here even more."