CSI's Shepherd signs with Southern Utah as season waits in limbo

Still, having a potential re-start date from the NJCAA gives the team hope, Baumert said. It puts them in a better position that the NCAA, which has outright cancelled all of its spring sports championships.

"It's not a death sentence. It at least gives us that light at the end of the tunnel," Baumert said, adding that this team has handled the adversity well and stayed focused despite the circumstances.

As for Shepherd, her future as a player still has promise no matter what happens the rest of this season. The catcher, who was the Scenic West Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player last year as well as a third-team all-American, hopes to contribute right away at Southern Utah.

"They said I would come in and have an impact with my bat," Shepherd said. "I'm excited."

Shepherd is batting .413 so far in the 2020 season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 runs scored. She has allowed just one passed ball behind the plate in 20 games.

In her MVP season last year, she batted .469 with 15 home runs, 17 doubles and 50 RBIs.

Despite the distractions and uncertainty surrounding sports right now, Shepherd said softball is as much of a uniting force as ever for her and her teammates.