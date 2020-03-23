CSI's Hood makes most of one-year stop, sets records

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Making an impact

The coaching staff started to notice something he would do to help out the team. During shootaround time at practice, Hood would spend his time passing to the post players instead of getting his own shots up.

That isn’t to say he didn’t spend time on his own craft. He would get in the gym early in the morning, late at night, or before or after practice to shoot. But in practice, it was more important to help out the team.

“I like them to know that it’s not just about me, and I want them to be comfortable with me passing them the ball and playing with them,” Hood said. “I liked doing stuff like that in practice.”

On the court, CSI had an up-and-down season and finished with a record of 16-15. They lost by two points to Snow College in the Region 18 tournament to end the year, but they played competitively with some of the country’s top teams, including losing by single digits twice to Salt Lake Community College, who entered the NJCAA national tournament as the fourth seed nationally. That tournament was never played as the NJCAA called off all of its sports for the rest of the academic year due to the threat of COVID-19.

But through the highs and lows of the Golden Eagles’ season, Hood’s play remained a constant.