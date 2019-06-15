CASPER — Ashtyn Carlson had to sit and wait for awhile, but the College of Southern Idaho sophomore was ready to rock when she got her chance.
She delivered a national title in barrel racing at the College National Finals Rodeo Saturday at the Casper Events Center in Caper, Wyoming as the last cowgirl to ride in the final go round of the second-to-last event of the rodeo. She clocked in at 14.03.
Carlson entered the day in first place, but blistering times by some of the contestants before her in Saturday’s final go meant she needed a 14.22 to tie for the title or a 14.21 to win. Both of those were faster than any time she had put up this week.
But when the gate opened and she had her chance, she surged out and put up the second-best time of the round. It easily beat her previous times from this year’s championship of 14.39, 14.23 and 14.38.
She edged out Hailey Finnegan of Lassen Community College, who put up a 14.16 in the final go. Carlson’s average was 57.03 while Finnegan finished at 57.22. Rachael Calvo from the University of Wyoming finished third at 57.51.
New Mexico State’s Jayde Wamel got below the 14-second mark in the final go, hitting a 13.99.
On the men’s side, CSI’s Klancy Krenka placed fourth in the final round of bareback riding with a score of 77.5. He was in ninth place heading into the final go and moved up to finish in seventh place in the nation. His scores from the first three rounds were 74, 68 and 74.
This year’s CNFR was the fourth for the senior from Mackay, Idaho. He won the Rocky Mountain Region All-Around championship this year.
Chance Ames of Sheridan College won the national title in bareback riding.
