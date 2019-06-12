CASPER—Wednesday brought the fourth day of competition at the College National Rodeo Finals, and some College of Southern Idaho cowboys and cowgirls have put on strong performances.
Two sections of the third go have been completed at the Casper Events Center in Wyoming, and CSI’s Ashtyn Carlson is in first place in barrel racing with an average time of 43 seconds. Her time of 14.38 put her average time .3 seconds ahead of the next closest cowgirl.
Klancy Krenka, the 2019 Rocky Mountain Region All-Around champion who is in his fourth CNFR, is tied for fifth in the third go of bareback riding with a score of 74, giving him an average score of 216. That puts him in sixth place.
Hazen Smith is in eighth place in steer wrestling with an average of 32.5 and 12th place in tie down roping.
Katelyn Perkins sits tied for tenth place in breakaway roping with an average of 15.
The third section of the third go will take place Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., and the fourth section will be Friday at 7 p.m. All of the action is available to watch online on ESPN3 and ESPN+.
Thursday’s CSI competitors will include Bronc Marriott in bareback riding and Daniel Eary in steer wrestling.
