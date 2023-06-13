It’s a waiting game now for Sage Allen and Raegan Steed at the College National Finals Rodeo.

After challenging for first place in their respective events in the opening two rounds, the College of Southern Idaho contestants turned in solid but unspectacular marks in their final go on Tuesday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Allen, who tallied 82 points to win the second go of bareback riding that finished on Tuesday morning, scored 72.5 points in the first of four nightly performances that comprise the third round. He’s at 233 on three, which ranks second in the average.

He’ll need to hold off the remaining 15 cowboys who have recorded two qualified rides to earn one of 12 spots in Saturday night’s championship round.

Steed is in a similar spot. She timed 2.5 seconds in breakaway roping in the morning slack to place third in the second go, then finished with a 5.6-second run at night. Steed is fourth in the average at 10.7 seconds but likely to make the short go with just eight cowgirls left to go who could knock her down the standings.

Oakley’s Zoie Bedke isn’t one of them. The Idaho State University cowgirl, who won the 2021 national title, took a no-time in the second round after splitting first in the opening go.

Another 2021 national champion, meanwhile, is sitting pretty. Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings of Sul Ross State University in Texas, the former Idaho prep champion who won four rounds last year at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, surged to the top of the bull riding standings with an 85-point ride to win the second go. He’s the only cowboy to make the eight-second buzzer in both rounds.

CSI bull rider Jaspur Brower was bucked off in the morning and again at night to finish 0-for-3 at the CNFR. Saddle bronc rider Hank Whitaker suffered the same fate after his final try on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles had mixed results in the morning slack round:

Darien Johnson scored 71 points in bareback riding to move into 14th place after two rounds. He’ll go again Wednesday night, likely needing his best score of the week to challenge for a spot in the short go.

In barrel racing, Shelby Higgins turned in a second go that was nearly identical to her first try, minus tipping the third can. She clocked 14.66 seconds after an opening 19.63 that included a five-second penalty.

In bulldogging, Dane Haas couldn’t get his steer to fall clean and had to let it up and try again. His time of 16.7 seconds dropped him to 20th in the average after two rounds.

Saddle bronc rider Wyatt Lloyd matched his first-go score with 66.5 points.

Bull rider Tyson Hirschi was bucked off on his second try.

Another bull rider, Carson Simper, was the only CSI contestant who didn’t compete on Tuesday. He’ll get his final ride on Wednesday night.

Haas, Higgins, Hirschi and Lloyd will finish the long go on Thursday night. No Golden Eagles are on the draw for Friday night.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo runs through Saturday. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points. Ten College of Southern Idaho contestants are in Casper: Sage Allen and Darien Johnson (bareback riding), Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper (bull riding), Wyatt Lloyd and Hank Whitaker (saddle bronc riding), Dane Haas (steer wrestling), Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Shelby Higgins (barrel racing).