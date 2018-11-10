GARDEN CITY, Kan. — The second-year College of Southern Idaho cross country program returned to the NJCAA Division I National Championships on Saturday, and the Golden Eagles enjoyed success.
The CSI women had a strong day on multiple levels. Bailey Wall and Kami Withers led their team to a third-place finish at the 39-team event, and Golden Eagles head coach Lindsey Anderson was named the NJCAA National Women's Coach of the Year.
“I definitely love this team and pour my heart into it," Anderson said over the phone. "It was definitely a group effort. I couldn’t have done it without the team. They put in the work.”
The sophomore Wall finished seventh in the 5,000-meter women's race with a time of 19 minutes, 16.3 seconds. The winner, freshman Everlyn Kemboi of El Paso Community College, posted a time of 18:17.1, more than 26 seconds faster than the next-best runner.
Withers, a freshman and Twin Falls High School graduate, finished right behind Wall in eighth place. Her time was 19:20. She and Wall earned NJCAA All-America honors.
CSI sophomore Shaylee Hill was 18th (19:49.5), sophomore Allison Teemant was 30th (20:13.9) and sophomore Kayli Draney was 42nd (20:46.8) in the 293-woman race.
On the men's side, CSI placed fifth out of 36 teams and had one All-American: sophomore Chase Barrow, who placed 15th in the 8K race with a time of 26:34.6. Hutchinson CC freshman Andrew Kibet won the 284-man race with at 25:25.4.
CSI sophomore and Minico High School graduate Zak Montoya placed 20th (26:46.6), while sophomore Clayton VanDyke was 30th (27:16.8), freshman Siyad Matan was 49th (27:41.2) and sophomore Ezekiel Stelzer was 55th (27:51.1).
Men's basketball
CSI 105, Casper 103
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Golden Eagles overcame a poor first half and ended the Western Nebraska Tournament with a victory.
No. 3-ranked CSI trailed Casper College 60-47 at halftime and won the second half 58-43 to earn their third straight victory.
David Walker led the Golden Eagles with 20 points, while Coreyoun Rushin and N'Keil Nelson each scored 18, Brayden Parker had 15, Jaxen Edelmayer had 12 and Roberto Gittens added 11.
CSI (3-1) will host the Hilex Poly Invitational next weekend. The Golden Eagles will begin tournament play against Columbia Basin Community College on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
