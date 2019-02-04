Softball
Despite the No. 7 College of Southern Idaho softball team's struggles over the last week, going 2-5 at the Arizona Western Shootout, two players had stellar showings and earned conference honors because of those performances.
Freshman Kylie Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate, was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week, while sophomore Kamryn Grover was named the conference's Pitcher of the Week.
Baumert was CSI's standout at the plate last week, and has been one of the Golden Eagles' most consistent hitters so far at this early stage of the season. She went 13-for-26 at the plate for a .500 average, while notching a .731 slugging percentage, thanks to two doubles and a home run.
Through 12 games, Baumert is second on the team in average, batting .478, has a team-high of four home runs and has driven in 11 runs while notching a slugging percentage of .804, the highest on the Golden Eagles squad.
Grover, a native of Tooele, Utah, was the standout Golden Eagle pitcher this week. She got through 15 innings of work, giving up 16 hits and only five earned runs for an ERA of 2.33. Grover struck out nine batters and held the opposition to a .254 average at the plate, going 1-1 over the course of the week.
Now 2-2 overall for the season, Grover has pitched 23 innings, the second-most on the squad, allowed 30 hits and 15 earned runs, holding a 4.57 ERA while striking out 13 batters for a team-high mark.
CSI (5-7) is in action next in a double-header of scrimmages at The College of Idaho on Feb. 16.
Men's basketball
The CSI men's basketball team went 2-0 last week, with wins over Colorado Northwestern Community College and Salt Lake Community College, and freshman Brayden Parker was a big part of that.
Parker tallied 16 points against Colorado Northwestern, while pulling down six rebounds, dishing out two assists and grabbing a steal, too, as the Golden Eagles went on to win, 91-83.
Again, he put up 16 points two days later at Salt Lake, then added eight boards, two assists and a block in the 79-68 victory.
The Idaho State University signee has started four games, mostly coming into games from the bench, and is averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in an average of 17.3 minutes per outing.
His rebounding average is third-best on the squad, and he's second on the team in blocks with 28 on the season so far.
The Golden Eagles (20-5, 5-2) face off with Utah State Unviersity Eastern, the last team to beat CSI, on Thursday in Twin Falls.
