Softball
CSI 8, Salt Lake Community College 5
CSI 8, Salt Lake Community College 7
TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to six games with back-to-back defeats of the nation's No. 4 team, Salt Lake, on Friday.
CSI got started early in the opening game of the doubleheader, scoring two runs in the first inning and six runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead.
Sophomore Anjalee Batchelor knocked in two runs on a double in the first, then sophomore Hannah Peterson crushed a three-run home run in the second. After Peterson's homer, Batchelor drove in another run on a fielder's choice, then sophomore Hadyn Flygare's double allowed two more runs to cross the plate.
Salt Lake got four runs back in the third to halve CSI's lead, and the Bruins added another in the sixth, but couldn't come back after the Golden Eagles took their early advantage.
Peterson and Batchelor's three runs batted in each led the way, followed by Flygare's two. Freshman Kylie Baumert went 2-for-3 and scored twice, while sophomore Tristin Evans also scored twice, going 1-for-3 on the day.
Freshman Mailee Jensen went the distance in the circle, with five runs, four of which were earned, and six hits scattered over seven innings of work.
Game two followed a slightly similar pattern, as CSI got out to another strong start, scoring two runs each in the first and second innings. The Golden Eagles trailed, though, 5-4, after Salt Lake had a five-run second.
CSI outlasted the Bruins, though, and the Golden Eagles scored a run in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to earn an 8-7 victory.
The biggest hits of the day came from sophomore Sherry Boone, whose game-tying home run in the fifth was followed by a game-winning RBI single from Evans, who knocked in Baumert in the sixth.
Peterson, Evans and freshman Kalena Shepherd all notched multi-hit games, while Shepherd and Peterson both drove in two runs apiece. Baumert scored two runs in the game, as well.
Sophomore Hadlie Henderson picked up the win, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing seven runs on 12 hits. Jensen returned to the circle to get the final two outs and the save.
CSI (12-8, 5-1) is back in action against Salt Lake in another home doubleheader on Saturday.
Baseball
Salt Lake Community College 11, CSI 7
SALT LAKE CITY — CSI suffered its fifth straight loss on Friday, after Salt Lake got out to an early lead and the Golden Eagles couldn't fight all the way back.
The Bruins hit right away, exploding for seven runs in the first inning and three in the second to take a 10-0 lead.
CSI sophomore Nolan Walker sparked the Golden Eagles with a third-inning grand slam, then an RBI single in the following inning cut Salt Lake's lead in half, at 10-5.
The Bruins added one more in the sixth before the Golden Eagles managed two in the seventh, trimming Salt Lake's lead to four runs, but not doing enough to get on level terms.
Walker went 2-for-3 on the day with his 5 RBI, while scoring two runs, as well. Sophomore David Hudleson and freshman Tyler Curtis each notched multi-hit games, too, both going 2-for-4. Sophomore Hayden Leatham and freshman Jackson Kohler, along with Walker, scored two runs.
CSI used four pitchers in the game, with freshman Cesar Sedano tossing for the longest, going 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two.
The Golden Eagles and Bruins were slated to play a second game, but it was postponed until further notice. CSI (7-10, 0-5) and Salt Lake will play again on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
