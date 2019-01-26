Softball
College of Southern Idaho 10, Eastern Arizona College 2
HENDERSON, Nev. — After dropping their opening two contests at the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic on Friday, then ending the day with a win, the No. 7 Golden Eagles cruised to a victory over Eastern Arizona to start Saturday off. CSI put one run on the board in the bottom of the first, but it was answered by Eastern Arizona the next half-inning. However, the Golden Eagles added two runs apiece in the second and third, taking a 5-1 lead. After Eastern Arizona made it 5-2 in the fifth, CSI exploded for five more in the sixth to seal a big win.
Sophomore Tristin Evans went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Freshman Kylie Baumert went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, including a solo home run to start off the game.
Sophomore Hadyn Flygare went 2-for-3, while sophomore Anjalee Batchelor and freshman Kalena Shepherd each went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a home run apiece.
Sophomore Hadlie Henderson earned the win on the mound, going 6 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and striking out four.
College of Southern Idaho 21, Pima Community College 8
HENDERSON, Nev. — By defeating Pima, the Golden Eagles finished the weekend on a three-game winning streak, and they did so in convincing fashion.
An eight-run top-half of the first inning did much of the damage, but, when Pima pulled it to 8-7 after three innings, the Golden Eagles hit another gear. CSI scored 11 runs in the fourth, thanks in large part to two sets of back-to-back homers that sandwiched one walk, as the bats really came alive for the Golden Eagles.
One more homer in the fifth, CSI’s fifth on the day, made it 21 runs and a simple victory.
The Golden Eagles recorded 16 hits, coming from 10 different players. Sophomore Hannah Peterson drove in five runs in a 2-for-5 performance that included a homer. Evans went 3-for-5, driving in three runs and hitting two home runs.
Baumert and fellow freshmen Emma Wilson and Nikki Zielinski each recorded multi-hit games. Wilson added a home run and three RBI, while Zielinski drove in four runs. Batchelor added another home run, too.
Sophomore Kamryn Grover pitched two innings and got the win, while redshirt sophomore Kylie Jones came on to record an out and freshman Mailee Jensen pitched the final 2.2 innings for a save. CSI (3-2) plays next at the Arizona Western Shootout, starting with Phoenix College, then a rematch with Eastern Arizona College, both on Thursday.
Track
OGDEN, Utah — Seven NJCAA national qualifying times were posted by CSI distance runners at the Weber State Invitational.
On the women’s side, sophomores Shaylee Hill and Bailey Wall finished second and third, respectively, in the 5000 meter. Sophomores Allison Teemant and Marley May took 11th and 12th, respectively, in the mile to qualify.
For the men, sophomores Zak Montoya and Chase Barrow, along with freshman Wyatt Peck, all ran qualifying times. Montoya and Barrow finished second and fifth, respectively, in the 5,000 meter and Peck came in sixth in the mile.
CSI’s next competition is on Feb. 9 at the Boise State Challenge in Nampa.
